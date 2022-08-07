Connect with us

Phuket

2 meth busts in Phuket this past week

Published

 on 

From the meth bust in Wichit sub-district, photo by The Phuket Express.

Thailand’s issue with illegal drugs is rearing its ugly head again, this time in Phuket. Two different meth busts happened in Phuket’s main city district this past week. One alleged dealer was arrested at a condominium in the Wichit sub-district, while another was arrested at a house in the Chalong sub-district.

The alleged dealer in Wichit is a 36 year old man named Weeradet ‘Gat’ Gerdmonkol. Police seized 1,779 meth pills from Gat, as well as about 30 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. They also seized a gun with 15 bullets.

Gat faces the following charges: having category 1 drugs with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a gun in public without a permit.

The alleged dealer in Chalong is a 31 year old man named Sittiwut ‘Arm’ Loondam.  Police seized 1,784 meth pills from Arm. He faces the charge of having category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Neither of the men has released statements to the media about the charges or allegations yet.

Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all of southeast Asia, where the synthetic drugs trade is booming.

Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in the east and southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.

In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.

SOURCES: The Phuket Express | The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World10 mins ago

Unusually heavy floods in Pakistan kill 549, thousands of homes damaged
Thailand20 mins ago

How to get the Thailand Elite Visa?
Transport1 hour ago

BTS is offering a free ride… with your mom
Sponsored2 days ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Bangkok1 hour ago

Fire at Energy Ministry’s compound in Bangkok
Phuket2 hours ago

2 meth busts in Phuket this past week
Politics2 hours ago

NIDA Poll: PM Prayut should not extend term after August 24
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Mountain Pub fire: 15 victims dead, owner arrested, club uninsured
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Police transferred, safety measures enacted in wake of Mountain B fire
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver who photographed himself raping teen gets sentenced
Video5 hours ago

Building a $100mil business in Thailand feat. Michael Kenner | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 1
Tourism6 hours ago

Major jump in Thailand Airbnb searches
Economy7 hours ago

Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
World22 hours ago

Italian runner accidentally shows off his crown jewels to the world
Southeast Asia24 hours ago

Chinese military excercises spook shipping vessels at Taiwan port
Tourism24 hours ago

Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending