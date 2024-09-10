Phuket launches road safety initiative for children

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) kickstarted an initiative to boost road safety awareness among the island’s children and youths.

The project, titled Safe Transportation Under the Royal Grace, was organised to commemorate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua‘s 6th cycle birthday, celebrated on July 28. An official event report highlights the activities held at the Honda Safety Riding Park Phuket in Srisoonthorn yesterday.

Advertisements

Thalang District Chief Pairoj Srilamul presided over the event’s opening ceremony, accompanied by PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan, local government officials, teachers, and primary school students from Wat Thepkrasattri School. Traffic Police and Sopon Thongsai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), were also in attendance.

In his address, Adcha emphasised the significance of instilling safe driving habits in the younger generation.

“Our goal is to cultivate a culture of road safety among youth, from primary school students to those in higher education, as part of a long-term strategy to reduce road accidents.”

The day’s activities featured various hands-on experiences aimed at teaching road safety, including six interactive learning stations. These stations provided lessons on safe driving, using zebra crossings, driving simulators, helmet safety, accident prevention, and public transport usage.

This event signals the start of a broader national effort, with similar activities planned throughout the country.

Advertisements

“The project aims to follow the royal initiatives of His Majesty the King in fostering discipline, safety awareness, and a sense of responsibility among children and youth, ultimately contributing to sustainable road accident prevention in Thailand.”

Data from the national road safety agency ThaiRSC reveals that 112 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Phuket this year, with an additional 17,556 injured. Among those killed, 71.43% were male and 28.57% female, reported Phuket News.

The fatalities were categorised by age group.

In related news, a foreign man, who was reportedly drunk, crashed his motorcycle into a sidecar motorcycle in Pattaya on Sunday, September 8, seriously injuring a Thai motorist.