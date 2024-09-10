Lampang thieves ring in trouble: Brass bells stolen from sacred site

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of thieves have stolen four brass bells from Wat Phra That Doi Muang Kham in Lampang’s Mueang district. The theft is believed to be the work of the same group responsible for a similar incident at another temple in August.

The theft was reported yesterday, September 9, when the local press received information about the missing bells. The stolen bells were part of Wat Phra That Doi Muang Kham’s collection and were hung around the chedi, accessible by climbing over 500 steps or about 100 steps from the rear entrance.

Advertisements

Upon investigation, monks and caretakers discovered that four brass bells had been taken, prompting them to reinforce the remaining bells to prevent further thefts, revealed Phra Athikan Thinpann Thinnawaro, the abbot of Wat Phra That Doi Muang Kham.

“This temple is open and easily accessible by vehicles. Local villagers frequently come to forage in the area, and monks do not visit the chedi daily. Therefore, it’s unclear exactly when the bells were stolen.”

He added that one of the stolen bells bore the name of the famous actress Patchrapa Chaichua.

The abbot mentioned that the stolen bells weighed between 20 and 30 kilogrammes each, indicating that the thieves likely worked in a group of at least two or three people to carry the heavy bells away. As a preventative measure, the temple has now reinforced the remaining bells with thicker iron bars to make them harder to steal. Additionally, the temple has faced recurring issues with its electrical wires being cut, causing further inconvenience, reported KhaoSod.

There was a similar incident at Wat Phra That Doi Kaeo in Ban Nong, Mae Tha district, Lampang, where a brass bell was stolen on August 30. This theft also occurred at night, taking advantage of the temple’s open access, which is available 24 hours a day. The police suspect the same group of thieves might be involved in both incidents.

Advertisements