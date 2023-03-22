Phuket is the backdrop of new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives will take place in Phuket, photo by TAT.

The famous island paradise of Phuket is the stunning backdrop for the third season of the popular US reality TV series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Premiering exclusively on Peacock streaming service tomorrow, March 23, the show will feature a new group of eight fan-favourite housewives from various cities, who will come together for an unforgettable trip to Thailand. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) published a press release yesterday about the plans for the show.

The show will highlight Phuket’s luxury and group travel offerings, giving viewers a glimpse into the island’s culturally-rich activities, fantastic cuisine, and beautiful landscapes. With Thailand once again fully reopened, the timing couldn’t be better to showcase all that this incredible destination has to offer.

Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT New York Office Director and TAT Toronto Office Acting Director, expressed his delight at welcoming the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to Phuket. He said…

“We are pleased to have welcomed to Phuket the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, who will showcase on the TV show just how wonderful luxury and group travel to the popular Thai island can be.”

Thailand has long been a popular location for foreign film and TV show productions, and Phuket and Krabi are frequently chosen for their stunning scenery and vibrant culture. Another American reality TV series, ABC’s The Bachelor, was also recently filmed in Thailand, with the final two episodes of the show’s season 27 taking place in Krabi.

Follow us on :













In addition to TV shows, Thailand has also become a popular destination for film productions, with the Czech film Ostrov (The Island) premiering in Prague before opening in 180 cinemas throughout the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The film features Phuket and Krabi as prime locations, and it is the first Czech film production to concentrate nearly all of its filming entirely in Thailand, with 97% of the movie being shot in the two southern Thai provinces.

As Thailand continues to attract international film and TV show productions, it highlights the country’s unique and diverse offerings to a global audience. With the world once again able to travel, Thailand’s reputation as a must-visit destination is sure to continue to grow.