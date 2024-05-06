Phuket governor inspects aerator for canal odour control

Picture courtesy of Brian van den Heuvel from pexels.com

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat recently examined the aerator installed in Klong Pak Bang, Kamla, as part of a broader effort to combat the unpleasant odour emanating from the canal.

The governor’s visit took place over the weekend, joined by the likes of Phuket MP Chalermphong Saengdee, Advisor to the Governor of Phuket Province, Dr Somkid Chokong, and several local officials, among them Santhat Khummit, Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor).

Santhat Khummit explained that the aerator was supplied by the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi’s Energy Research Center. The machine operates on solar power, coupled with an inverter motor, and can inject roughly 450 litres of oxygen per minute into the canal, with a productive capacity of three kilowatts. This is hoped to enhance the water quality in the canal significantly.

Sophon instructed the Kamala OrborTor to allocate funds for two additional machines to be installed within a year, with the aim of boosting the canal’s wastewater treatment efficiency. Despite these efforts, the canal remains black due to the continuous dumping of wastewater into it.

The governor called on local businesses and residents to contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of rivers and canals. He underscored the need to integrate wastewater treatment systems into construction projects, like hotels and residential developments, as a critical step towards sustainable environmental conservation.

However, the official report of the inspection did not mention any recent actions taken to inspect local venues that may be illegally discarding untreated wastewater into the canal. The canal, frequently backed up and producing an offensive odour due to the volume of wastewater, flows into Kamala Beach. Here, it crosses the sand and enters the beach water, where tourists enjoy themselves.

In February, Kamala Beach experienced another instance of black water, raising health concerns among tourists, reported Phuket News.