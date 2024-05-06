Phuket’s small road expansion might ease the traffic congestion

Picture courtesy of Oleksandr P from pexels.com

Phuket’s traffic congestion crisis might be getting some relief with the expansion of a small road that connects Wat Tha Reua, south of the Heroines Monument, to Baan Manik in Cherng Talay. The road has been broadened in hopes of reducing the heavy traffic load on Thepkrasattri Road. and Srisoonthorn Road.

Previously, this small section of Route 3030, which merges into Thepkrasattri Road, just south of Wat Tha Reua, was only a couple of metres wide. This limited width made it challenging for vehicles to pass each other and increased the risk of accidents. However, it has now been expanded to five metres and resurfaced with asphalt, making it a more practical route for motorists.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat expressed appreciation towards the landowner for making the road available for expansion and traffic. It aligns with his One Road, One Tambon policy, aimed at upgrading Phuket’s secondary road network to help disperse traffic from the island’s main roads.

Interestingly, this small stretch of road has even been suggested as a shortcut between Phuket Town and the airport, as per an official report on the road’s resurfacing.

The road expansion initiative began earlier this year, with Srisoonthorn Municipality working closely with officials from the Phuket branch of the Department of Rural Roads and the Thalang branch of the Department of Lands. Srisoonthorn Municipality expressed gratitude online last week to PNK Construction Co, Ltd. for supplying the heavy machinery necessary to widen and resurface the road.

Sophon is encouraging more people to contribute towards developing secondary roads across Phuket in an effort to ease the island’s traffic congestion.

One such initiative is already underway, with a new road being developed from Kathu to Srisoonthorn after local landowners generously donated the required land to construct a new road across the hills between these two key residential areas, reported Phuket News.