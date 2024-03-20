Phuket gardener sought for murder after drunken dispute

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket law enforcement officers are on a manhunt for a 55 year old gardener who is suspected of murdering his 48 year old colleague from Sisaket following a drunken disagreement in Wichit yesterday evening. The incident took place in a makeshift dwelling on Soi Thep Anusorn 4, in Moo 2, Wichit, with police alerted to the scene around 11.15pm.

Upon arrival, the body of Bunkhamphan “Pan” Bunchuwas discovered in front of the shack, with fatal stab wounds to his neck and left shoulder. A blood-stained fruit knife was found on a chair outside the house, which is believed to be the murder weapon. The law enforcement officers estimated that Bunkhamphan had been dead for at least eight hours before their arrival.

An account from another gardener referred to as Mon, revealed that he had seen Bunkhamphan and Issara Khunphochai drinking together around 5pm. When he returned at approximately 8.20pm, he discovered Bunkhamphan’s lifeless body, with Issara nowhere in sight.

Instead of directly contacting the police, Mon hurriedly set off on his motorbike to alert the owner who then notified the police. Mon described that Issara, the suspect, had been employed as a gardener for just over a year, while Bunkhamphan had only been on the job for four months. The pair were frequently seen in quarrels during work, which would often persist into their drinking sessions, reported The Phuket News.

Law enforcement officers are now working to locate Issara. Surveillance footage has confirmed the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. The case is currently under investigation as the search for the suspect continues.

