Phuket entry update October 1: Checkpoints, testing, vaccines

Starting tomorrow, the rules for entering (and exiting) Phuket are changing. The Phuket Sandbox will be reducing the time arriving international travellers must stay on the island to one week, meaning they won’t need as many Covid-19 tests as well. But revisions also go into effect for domestic travellers and overland entry onto the island, making it easier for tourism to begin to grow again.

CHECKPOINT 24/7

The checkpoint at Tha Chatchai on the only bridge onto Phuket will now operate 24 hours a day again starting tomorrow according to Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong. The decision was made at a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday that discussed many aspects of reopening.

DOMESTIC ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

After previously being restricted to only special cases, now entry to Phuket is permitted by land or by sea for any person who meets the following Covid-19 requirements:

Must be fully vaccinated with 2 doses to enter.

Must register their travel details in advance on gophuget.com where they will receive a QR code to show at the checkpoint.

Must download and run the Mor Chana app on their mobile device with location sharing enabled for the duration of their stay.

Must have a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last week (previous rules required the test within 3 days). RT-PCR or antigen test is accepted Residents of Phuket who have tabien baan – house registration documents – can bring their own FDA-approved ATK and take the test in front of checkpoint staff. They will be issued a 7-day certificate on the spot.

Exception: those who have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 6 months.

Exception: rescue workers and emergency medical staff as well as patients travelling into Phuket in an ambulance.

CHILDREN

Children aged 6 years and under will not be required to be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19. Kids between 6 and 18 years old who are not able to be vaccinated will be required to pass an RT-PCR or antigen test within one week of arrival.

VACCINATION TARGET

5,060 Moderna vaccines have been provided to Phuket by the Thai Red Cross Society and the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation has selected 5 target groups to receive these vaccines. The demographics targeted include unvaccinated pregnant women, disabled people, and bedridden patients. (The other 2 groups were not specified.) 3,000 people have registered for these vaccines so far, with 2,938 having been accepted, leaving over 2,000 vaccines as yet unclaimed.

FESTIVALS

With the famous Phuket Vegetarian Festival coming in just 6 days, and the Duen Sip Festival following, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office has requested permission for the PPAO to buy 12,000 antigen test kits for testing at the large events.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

