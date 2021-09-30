“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers

With the recently relaxed rules on the quarantine period for overseas arrivals, those who enter Thailand under the “Phuket Sandbox” will only be required to stay in the province for seven days instead of the previous 14. The “Sandbox” pilot reopening project allows vaccinated travellers from abroad to roam freely on the island rather than isolate in a hotel.

The government’s Phuket Information Centre shared a notice on Facebook saying visitors arriving to Phuket through the “Sandbox” project will need to stay at a certified SHA+ hotel for seven days before travelling to other provinces in Thailand. The notice says travellers can now register for a seven-day Certificate of Entry, or COE. The order goes into effect tomorrow.

At Monday’s CCSA meeting, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Covid task force approved the reduction of the mandatory quarantine, shortening the isolation period from 14 days to now seven for fully vaccinated travellers. Those who are unvaccinated, or cannot prove their vaccination status, are subject to a quarantine period between 10 to 14 days.

To be eligible for entry under the “Sandbox,” or the shortened quarantine period of seven days if entering Thailand in another province, travellers need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure.

