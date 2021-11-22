Phuket elections, alcohol ban scheduled for Sunday

This Sunday, local Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) elections are being held across the country. A nationwide alcohol ban is in effect for any communities that are holding OrBorTor elections, including a number of areas around Phuket.

Voting will take place in Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew, Mai Khao, Sakhu, Thepkrasattri and Kamala. The alcohol ban for localities with an OrBorTor election will be in place for 24 hours, starting at 6 pm next Saturday and ending at 6 pm on Sunday. The punishment for breaking the ban can be a 10,000 baht fine, and/or 6 months in prison, according to Phuket News.

Niphon Phokabutr, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand, said that his office has been working hard to prepare the island for these elections. Phuket News reported that a large-scale training event took place last Friday for those who will be staffing the polling stations on election day. More training for the election officials and volunteers took place today. This preparation is all in order for the elections to be held safely and to train the workers on the Covid-19 regulations that are in place.

These efforts include strict social distancing guidelines, hand sanitising before and after casting ballots and mask requirements. Voters are not allowed to share pens, Niphon adds, so they will have to bring their own. He also says that the previous number of people allowed in an election centre was 1,000, but that will be reduced to 600.

The Thepkrasattri municipality will also be holding a mayoral election on December 4th, so by law will have to hold yet another alcohol ban on that day.

SOURCE: Phuket News