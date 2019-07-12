Perth ‘pad thai’ couple “maybe it was the juice” | The Thaiger

Phuket
Perth ‘pad thai’ couple “maybe it was the juice”
PHOTO: Facebook/Stacey Barnes
Ryan Prigg, one of the Aussie couple from Perth, Australia, spoke exclusively to ThaiVisa over the much-hyped story that a pad thai they ate at an ‘upmarket Phuket food court’ gave them a disease that took them nearly two years to shake. Here’s part of they response to ThaiVisa…
“We weren’t sick when we left Australia. On the day in question, it just happened that we only ate once, at a food court, where we shared Pad Thai and a juice. By that evening we were sick, and the illness remained in a cyclical fashion for next 18 months.
“Maybe it was pad Thai, maybe it was juice, or maybe it started another day asymptomatically – I’m not an infectious diseases expert – but it all began in Thailand”.
“We have hundreds of testimonials for the programs we run.
“When we traveled to Thailand, it was with the intention of moving there long term, since our business was profitable enough for us to do so.”
(The Thaiger’s fixed up some of the grammar)
Read the rest of their response at ThaiVisa HERE.
Hot News
Thailand’s Health Ministry doubts Aussie couple’s claim about parasite in Pad Thai
Thai PBS reports that Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health says “there is a very slim chance that a person could contract Dientamoeba Fragilis”, a dangerous parasite, from eating a plate of Pad Thai, as claimed by an Australian Perth couple.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017.
Read they stay HERE.
Doctors in Australia tried to diagnose their illness and tests eventually revealed the presence of Dientamoeba Fragilis, which the couple claim was ingested with a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an “upmarket food court” whilst staying at Kata Beach, Phuket (without naming the food court).
However, Dr. Rungruang Kitphadee, an advisor attached to the Public Health Ministry, says inspectors from the Disease Control Department had been sent to Phuket and neighbouring provinces to investigate.
Citing statistics for the past three years, he says there was not a single case of any patients contracting Dientamoeba Fragilis in Phuket, adding that it is almost impossible that the parasite came from Pad Thai because the noodles are fried.
Meanwhile, Associate Professor Ong-art Mahitthikorn, a parasite specialist at Mahidol University, said that the parasite can be found anywhere in the world, including Thailand, but it won’t be found in well-cooked food. He also ruled out the possibility that the parasite would remain in the body for two years, noting that the parasite would be discharged from the body of a healthy person.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth say they suffered the effects of a rogue Pad Thai
Phuket
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
Translated from Manager Online | PHOTO: Surin Beach, Phuket
Quoting a leading hotelier, Manager Online says it was obvious that tourism in Phuket was “going down the pan”.
Manager Online has penned a doomsday article about Phuket’s tourism, saying… “it was obvious to anyone that tourism had been in decline for years with less tourists and less revenue. But why is this?”
Manager Online spoke to Kongsak Phupongsakorn, head of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Thailand. Kongsak said that June was always the worst month for tourism with it being low season but that “this year was terrible”.
Yesterday a tourism official in Pattaya also admitted to a 20-30% reduction year-on-year for June. Read that story HERE.
Kongsak reports similar figures for Phuket.
“There are hopes that Asian and Australian travellers will take up some of the slack in July and August. But that is all they are, hopes. Most people are expecting July to be just as bad as June.”
Kongsak gave a number of reasons such as the sluggish world economy that sees people travelling and spending less.
“The trade war between the US and China is also affecting investment. Investors as well as tourists themselves are running scared.”
Kongsak also laid part of the blame for the situation in Phuket fairly and squarely with the Thais themselves. He said that the the unpredictable and unclear political situation was scaring people. Continuing uncertainty and the long process in forming a new government has been terrible for tourism. He says this has led to a lack of coherent policy regarding tourism.
Kongsak says that safety concerns of tourists had not been properly addressed leading to a lack of confidence.
For years the tourist market in Phuket saw sustained growth that promoted a building boom of hotels. But the increase – that saw tourism rise from 9 million visitors a year to 14 million within five years – has not been maintained.
Hotels with new facilities have no guests to fill them and investors are not getting expected returns. More rooms and more restaurants has meant more competition.
Kongsak says that in an effort to woo tourists, hotels in Phuket are offering rooms at up to 50% less than they did in the low season last year.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found off Karon Beach Yesterday
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket
An anonymous ‘Farang’ body found was found floating off Karon Beach yesterday (Wednesday).
Karon police received a report about the dead body floating in the sea, about 500 metres from the Karon Beach just after 6pm. The body was a male, appeared to be a westerner but without any documentation or ID to indicate who he is or where he was from.
The man was wearing a black tank top, blue sport shorts, black socks and black Adidas sneakers with white soles. An initial investigation by the team of Vachira Hospital at the scene found that the man didn’t have any obvious injuries. His body was sent to the hospital in Samkong for a more thorough autopsy.
The person who found the body said that he was driving his boat around the area and found the body floating in the sea so he contacted the police and, together with Ruamjai Foundation rescue workers, dragged the body ashore near Nong Harn in Karon Beach.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify the victim and will contact the consul to alert the man’s relatives.
