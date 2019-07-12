Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash
PHOTO: Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson
A Royal Thai Air Force jet trainer crashed in Chiang Mai province killing a pilot and injuring one other. Eyewitnesses say the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft but one crew member was found dead near the crash scene having ejected from the crashing plane too late.
The incident happened in Tha Wang Tan of the Sarapi district at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).
The deceased pilot, who was the instructor, has been identified as Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson, . The survivor, a trainee, is Flying Officer Theerawat Khoonkhunthod. Theerawat has reportedly sustained minor injuries.
RTAF officials sealed off the site immediately and an Air Force helicopter was seen flying over the crash scene during the hour following the incident. No outsiders or members of the media were allowed to go near the crash site, according to The Nation.
RTAF spokesperson Air Marshal Phongsak Semachai says an investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash, adding the two-seater, Czech-built L-39 was making a return trip to the airfield of Wing 41 where the two pilots were assigned.
An RTAF source said that the survivor was the first to eject from the dropping aircraft, and the instructor ejected when the altitude was too low.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Two-seater Czech-built L-39
Chiang Mai
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
PHOTO: ร่วมแสดงความคิดเห็น
Smile, you’re on Chiang Mai’s candid camera.
Chiang Mai cinema staff are watching you while you are watching movies at the cinema. But, according to a source at one of the leading northern cinemas, the same is happening around Thailand. And some of the amorous advances are being caught on camera and shared on social media by staff.
Chiang Mai News investigated claims after pictures of teenagers ‘cuddling’ during the films were shared on social media. Reporters were told by an un-named leading cinema chain operator in the north of Thailand that CCTV is installed in all cinemas around Thailand and staff were monitoring patron’s behaviour and safety at all times.
“Teens who think their back row activities could not be seen are mistaken,” according to the story in the Chiang Mai News.
The cinema source suggested that those who were getting a bit too frisky should cover themselves up to “maintain modesty”.
“Though the best course of action was not to break cinema rules by engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the first place.”
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
Chiang Mai
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
Read The Thaiger story and see the video HERE.
The Justice Ministry believe the parents’ purchase of the high-powered motorbike for their son could be regarded as a violation of the Child Protection Act, since they were in effect inducing him to behave recklessly.
Criminal charges, if laid, should not be regarded as compounding the family’s agony, they said, but rather serve as a caution to others. “Parents must not put their children in harm’s way”.
The young teenager will also be held accountable because he caused the accident in which other people were injured, on top of riding a motorcycle while underage.
People must be over 18 to obtain a driving licence for a motorcycle with an engine above 110cc. For engines under that capacity, a 15 year old can get a licence.
The boy in this case, whose name has not been released, was allegedly driving his ZX10RR 1,000cc motorcycle at high speed in front of Sri Arun Plaza Market in Chiang Mai’s San Khamphaeng district. He crashed into a second motorcycle carrying two elderly women, both of whom were injured, and a private car.
SOURCE: The Nation
A Kawasaki ZX10RR
The Thaiger Newsletter
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
Perth ‘pad thai’ couple “maybe it was the juice”
Thailand’s Central Bank start twiddling the currency knobs to curb baht speculators
Singapore economy slides closer to recession, figures worse than expected
Black crabs, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition
Thailand’s Health Ministry doubts Aussie couple’s claim about parasite in Pad Thai
Avani Hotels and Resorts re-brands two resorts in Krabi
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
Malaysian airlines pilot was in control ‘until the end’ – French investigation into MH370
VIDEO: Bangkok police under investigation for beating up restrained drunk in back of truck
Nitrous oxide balloons in Khao San Road, no laughing matter
UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years
Somkid says new Thai Government will speed up stimulus spending as growth falters
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
Trending
- Pattaya1 day ago
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
- Thailand4 days ago
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
- Expats2 days ago
Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours
- Patong2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
- Politics3 days ago
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
- Pattaya3 days ago
Miracle magic Thai power generator rubbished by academic