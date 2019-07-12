Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after  failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.

25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.

The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.

He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital

SOURCE: Sanook

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Chiang Mai

UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

PHOTO: Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson

A Royal Thai Air Force jet trainer crashed in Chiang Mai province killing a pilot and injuring one other. Eyewitnesses say the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft but one crew member was found dead near the crash scene having ejected from the crashing plane too late.

The incident happened in Tha Wang Tan of the Sarapi district at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

The deceased pilot, who was the instructor, has been identified as Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson, . The survivor, a trainee, is Flying Officer Theerawat Khoonkhunthod. Theerawat has reportedly sustained minor injuries.

RTAF officials sealed off the site immediately and an Air Force helicopter was seen flying over the crash scene during the hour following the incident. No outsiders or members of the media were allowed to go near the crash site, according to The Nation.

RTAF spokesperson Air Marshal Phongsak Semachai says an investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash, adding the two-seater, Czech-built L-39 was making a return trip to the airfield of Wing 41 where the two pilots were assigned.

An RTAF source said that the survivor was the first to eject from the dropping aircraft, and the instructor ejected when the altitude was too low.

SOURCE: The Nation

PHOTO: Two-seater Czech-built L-39

Chiang Mai

Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas | The Thaiger

PHOTO: ร่วมแสดงความคิดเห็น

Smile, you’re on Chiang Mai’s candid camera.

Chiang Mai cinema staff are watching you while you are watching movies at the cinema. But, according to a source at one of the leading northern cinemas, the same is happening around Thailand. And some of the amorous advances are being caught on camera and shared on social media by staff.

Chiang Mai News investigated claims after pictures of teenagers ‘cuddling’ during the films were shared on social media. Reporters were told by an un-named leading cinema chain operator in the north of Thailand that CCTV is installed in all cinemas around Thailand and staff were monitoring patron’s behaviour and safety at all times.

“Teens who think their back row activities could not be seen are mistaken,” according to the story in the Chiang Mai News.

The cinema source suggested that those who were getting a bit too frisky should cover themselves up to “maintain modesty”.

“Though the best course of action was not to break cinema rules by engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the first place.”

SOURCE: Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai

Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

The Thai Justice Ministry is urging police to take action against the parents of a 13 year old boy whose foot was torn off in a crash on a 1000cc Kawasaki motorcycle they bought him. The incident in northern Chiang Mai on July 6 was caught on video that went viral drawing a lot of criticism online.

Read The Thaiger story and see the video HERE.

The Justice Ministry believe the parents’ purchase of the high-powered motorbike for their son could be regarded as a violation of the Child Protection Act, since they were in effect inducing him to behave recklessly.

Criminal charges, if laid, should not be regarded as compounding the family’s agony, they said, but rather serve as a caution to others. “Parents must not put their children in harm’s way”.

The young teenager will also be held accountable because he caused the accident in which other people were injured, on top of riding a motorcycle while underage.

People must be over 18 to obtain a driving licence for a motorcycle with an engine above 110cc. For engines under that capacity, a 15 year old can get a licence.

The boy in this case, whose name has not been released, was allegedly driving his ZX10RR 1,000cc motorcycle at high speed in front of Sri Arun Plaza Market in Chiang Mai’s San Khamphaeng district. He crashed into a second motorcycle carrying two elderly women, both of whom were injured, and a private car.

SOURCE: The Nation

A Kawasaki ZX10RR

Trending