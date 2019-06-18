Motorbike driver dies after colliding with taxi in Thalang, Phuket | The Thaiger

A motorbike driver has died after colliding with a taxi carrying Indian tourists in Thalang. Thalang Police report that they were notified of the collision at 9.35pm last night on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the damaged motorbike and taxi on the road.

The motorbike driver, 45 year old man Somjit Pimmala, was taken to the Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The taxi driver 29 year old Prapan Chaipakdee was taken to Thalang Police Station. An alcohol breath test was conducted indicating a reading of zero.

The taxi driver told police that he was carrying Indian tourists from the Phuket International Airport and heading to Patong. He claimed that the motorbike suddenly changed lanes and collided with his taxi, causing him to crash onto the road.

Police are continuing the investigation including checking local CCTV cameras.





