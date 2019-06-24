Two Patong Tuk Tuk drivers surrender after a shooting in Patong, Phuket | The Thaiger

Patong
Two Patong Tuk Tuk drivers surrender after a shooting in Patong, Phuket
Two Tuk Tuk drivers have surrendered after a Patong entertainment staff member was shot and killed early yesterday. Patong police were notified of the incident at 4am Sunday morning in Soi Patong Tower off Taweewong Road (the beach road).
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the body of a man who was identified as 45 year old Panya Kingjampa, a staff member at an entertainment venue. Blood was found on the ground where his body was laying. His body was taken to Patong Hospital. Doctors found bullets in his stomach during the examination.
Last evening two suspects surrendered themselves at the Patong Police Station handing in a handgun at the time. They are facing charges of assault eventuating in death.
The suspects have allegedly told police that they tried to stop Mr Panya from trying to steal property from a tourist. More information when it comes to hand.
Patong
Water shut-off along parts of Phuket’s west coast
The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority says the mains water supply will be shut off around Patong, Karon and Kata from today until next Friday (June 28). Areas mostly affected will be homes and residences in elevated areas.
Works are being carried out on the water-treatment plant in Karon. The water supply to the affected areas will be shut off from 9am to 5pm most days over the next week. If you live in these areas then you’ll need to make alternative plans to provide potable water for your property.
Many hotels already have alternative measures organised to provide for guests in these cases.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA say in their statement.
For more information contact the PWA on 07 631 9173 or 08 2790 1634.
Crime
Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam
Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Patong over an alleged romance scam.
Police have arrested 25 year old Nigerian man Okoro Ifeanyi Daniel. He is facing charges of possession or use of an electronic bank card of another person wrongfully in a manner likely to cause detriment to other persons (fraud), and being an alien who has stayed in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
A 23 year old Nigerian man, Ihegha Marcualey Ihiechri, has also been arrested. He is facing charges of being an alien staying in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
The victim in this particular romance scam has lost an estimated 500,000 baht.
Patong
13 gamblers arrested in Patong gambling den raid
Police have arrested 13 gamblers at an illegal gambling den in Patong.
Police received a tip-off that there was an illegal gambling den on Nanai Road in Patong. Police checked out the situation and then raided the gambling den on Nanai Road yesterday. Police arrested 13 gamblers, well at least the ones they were able to capture. Some of the people inside the den were able to escape.
Police seized illegal gambling paraphernalia and 18,390 baht in cash. The gamblers were taken to Patong Police Station to face legal action.
