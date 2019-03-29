Patong Police investigate taxi drivers beating up a tourist – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Parit Wacharasindhu

With around 55 seats won after Sunday’s election, the Democrats are one of a few political parties which will hold the balance of power. They will be able to choose between joining an alliance with a Pheu Thai-led bloc or siding with the Phalang Pracharat-led camp.

But Parit Wacharasindhu, a new generation Democrat Party member, says he wants his party to play a “constructive” opposition role in line with the party’s ideology rather than join any coalition government.

“As a party member and a representative of the 3.9 million popular votes we won, I think we need to be honest to our ideology.”

Parit, who is a nephew of ex-party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, made his comments in a Facebook Live interview today. Parit was referring to Abhisit’s declaration before the election that the party would neither support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return to power as prime minister nor ‘corrupt politicians’.

Former Democrat PM Abhisit resigned as party leader after the Democrats faced huge losses in Sunday’s poll.