Patong Police investigate taxi drivers beating up a tourist – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Patong Police investigate taxi drivers beating up a tourist – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

7 hours ago

Patong Police investigate taxi drivers beating up a tourist – VIDEO

Patong Police are investigating an assault on tourists from a group of Patong taxi drivers.

Two video clips of taxi drivers attacking tourist in Patong have gone viral in social media today.

The incident happened at Malin Plaza Market at the south end of Patong last night at 11pm. A male middle eastern tourist was attacked by taxi drivers in front of his child and wife. It has been reported that they were injured in the attack.

The Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee says that police were notified about the incident. They are investigating the incident and questioning tourists. They are also tracking down the taxi drivers.

คนขับรถตุ๊กๆ รุมยำนักท่องเที่ยวชาวต่างชาติ เหตุเกิดที่หาดป่าตอง

Posted by The Thaiger ประเทศไทย on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Election

“No need to join coalition government” – Democrat politician

The Thaiger & The Nation

6 hours ago

March 29, 2019

"No need to join coalition government" – Democrat politician
PHOTO: Facebook/Parit Wacharasindhu

With around 55 seats won after Sunday’s election, the Democrats are one of a few political parties which will hold the balance of power. They will be able to choose between joining an alliance with a Pheu Thai-led bloc or siding with the Phalang Pracharat-led camp.

But Parit Wacharasindhu, a new generation Democrat Party member, says he wants his party to play a “constructive” opposition role in line with the party’s ideology rather than join any coalition government.

“As a party member and a representative of the 3.9 million popular votes we won, I think we need to be honest to our ideology.”

Parit, who is a nephew of ex-party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, made his comments in a Facebook Live interview today. Parit was referring to Abhisit’s declaration before the election that the party would neither support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return to power as prime minister nor ‘corrupt politicians’.

Former Democrat PM Abhisit resigned as party leader after the Democrats faced huge losses in Sunday’s poll.

Parit said the opposition role he was recommending did not mean the party would obstruct the country’s efforts to move forward; some observers have suggested attempts to form a coalition government may not bear fruit without the Democrats joining either Pheu Thai or Phalang Pracharat.

He said a bloc that could successfully gather a majority of more than 250 seats was entitled to be the next government, whether or not that party is the Democrats’ old rival Pheu Thai.

The Pheu Thai-led bloc now claims to have at least 255 seats and to be in the best position to form the next government.

Phalang Pracharat, meanwhile, is still seeking confirmed coalition partners because some parties like the Democrats and Bhumjaithai remain undecided. But even if both parties side with a Palang Pracharat alliance at this stage, the bloc will still not have a 250 seat majority.

Parit said the Democrats did not need to be part of a coalition government, no matter if it were led by Pheu Thai or Phalang Pracharat, but they would vote in parliament for good policies or those which tallied with their own and against any issue that contradicts with the party’s policies.

“At the same time we will play a role in scrutinising the government,” he added.

Suthichai live New Dem วิเคราะห์อนาคต ปชป!

Posted by Suthichai Yoon on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

The Thaiger & The Nation

6 hours ago

March 29, 2019

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.

Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.

But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.

Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.

The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.

In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.

Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.

Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Weather warning for summer storm in upper Thailand

Kritsada Mueanhawong

7 hours ago

March 29, 2019

Weather warning for summer storm in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced weather warnings for potential summer storm in upper Thailand.

A high-pressure system from China will extend to and meet the hot weather over upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

“From March 31 – April 3, outbreaks of summer thunderstorms will be likely in the upper country.”

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are possible, first in the Northeast region and then East, Central and the Northern regions.

“Please stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping away from open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards whilst storms are brewing. Farmers are advised to prepare for crop damage.”

Continue Reading

Trending