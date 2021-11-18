Connect with us

Phuket

Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A pangolin was found in Kamala.(via Kamala OrBorTor rescue team)
image
image

The Phuket sub-district of Kamala in Kathu district had a shocking visitor recently as local residents spotted a pangolin, sometimes known as a scaly anteater, creeping out of the area jungle. The often trafficked animal was seen by the Water Production Plant in Kamala on Tuesday in the Khlong Nam area.

The locals who spotted the pangolin notified the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation who sent rescue workers to deal with the wild animal. The team arrived to find a relaxed female pangolin that had curled up for a peaceful nap beside a canal under a tree.

The pangolin weighed in at about 4 kilogrammes, and the rescue team were able to take the creature into custody without incident. She was transported to the Kamala Police Station for further processing.

The police station recorded an official report about the finding of the pangolin before the rescue team brought her to the Khao Phra Thaeo Nature and Wildlife Education Centre. The Centre is located in Thalang and is run by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora designated all 8 species of pangolins as protected animals in Thailand. They are believed to be the most trafficked animal in the world, with estimates of up to 20% of all animal trafficking being pangolins, due to the use of their scales in Eastern medicine, as well as their meat being considered a delicacy in China and Vietnam.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

image

Recent comments:
image
BangkokBen
2021-11-18 09:26
Better be careful, they say this may be the animal that transmitted Covid to humans.
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-11-18 09:32
"The pangolin weighed in at about 4 kilogrammes, and the rescue team were able to take the creature into custody without incident. She was transported to the Kamala Police Station for further processing." Wow, so many questions... How does one…
image
Prosaap
2021-11-18 09:33
I like to see some pics he made it to the park and not get lost in transport we all no how greedy and trustworthy qouverment officials are
image
Maxellus
2021-11-18 10:05
"as well as their meat being considered a delicacy in China and Vietnam." Maybe if the Chinese quit eating so much effed up stuff there wouldn't be so many d@mn diseases coming out of their country.
