Phang Nga

Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.

Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides  following heavy rain overnight.

Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.

In Tambon Klong Khian in Takua Thung district, runoff hit several villages and a main road as well as sending landslides at several spots on the main road in the district. The road was still passable in the morning.

Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office, said the overnight rain in the province was measured at over 100mm, prompting the office to issue warning about flash flooding and landslides.

Sayan said the villages at risk were Ban Laem Hin, Ban Bakan, Ban Thonglang in Tamon Lor Yung and Ban Titeh, Ban Klong Sai in Tambon Klong Khian of Takua Thung. The area saw 127mm of rain in the past 12 hours, he added.

Officials said at least 50 houses in Tambon Bang Sai and Tambon Klong Khian were affected by floods.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Phang Nga

Private sector proposes southern economic plan to mobile Cabinet

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 20, 2018

By

PHOTO: Emulating the French Riviera, but with better beaches.

“The Andaman Riviera”? Emulating the famous French Riviera coast is part of a plan to promote the Andaman coastline, which includes Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket as the star attractions and wrapping up other southern provinces into the new tourist precinct – just a part of recommendations to the mobile cabinet sitting in southern provinces today and tomorrow.

The private sector, in 11 southern provinces, is pushing the for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) project which includes a combined investment projection of 200 billion baht, including 7 projects worth 8 billion baht for the Chumpon province alone.

PM Prayut and the mobile Cabinet are meeting in Chumporn until tomorrow as part of a general promotion to woo ‘southerners’ in the lead-up to next year’s elections.

Mr Supong Uah-aree, present of Chumporn Chamber of Commerce, disclosed that the seven projects for Chumporn include a multi-purpose seaport, road and rail track projects connecting Chumporn with Ranong which will link up with the BIMSTEC economic grouping, flood prevention project, anti-crime project with the installation of CCTV system throughout the province and a motorway from the central region to Chumporn as well as a reservoir project at Tha Sae.

However, the Tha Sae reservoir project has already been withdrawn due to resistance from the dam opponents who recently met with the provincial governor to voice their objection to the project, said Mr Kitti Kittichomthawat, president of the Industrial Council of Chumporn.

The Government is wary of problems in the south, tacit supporters of the military government, including dropping rubber prices and the safety woes associated with Chinese tourism in places like Phuket and Krabi.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Phang Nga

Dead dugong found off Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 31, 2018

By

A 250 kilogram dugong, found dead off Phang Nga over the weekend, has been brought to Phuket for further examination.

Officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) were notified on Sunday that the body of the dugong was found by local fishermen in Phang Nga.

The dugong has been brought back to Phuket for a full autopsy. It was a mature male measuring 246 centimetres long (2.46 metres) and weight 250 kilograms. Its body had already started to decompose.

An autopsy has been conducted immediately after it arrived at the PMBC. They say that initial investigations cannot clearly determine the cause of death as the creature’s organs have started to rot.

However it is believed that the dugong died quite suddenly as food was still found in its digestive system. A large bruise, measuring 25 centimetres, was found on its skin.  The dugong’s DNA is yet to be tested.

Krabi

Tourism operators suggest visa-fee waiver to counter cancelled bookings

The Thaiger

Published

1 month ago

on

July 24, 2018

By

As the cancellations of accommodation and tour bookings from Chinese tourists continue to rack up, local tourism operators are urging the Government to be pro-active in trying to restore confidence.

Vichit Prakobkosol, the President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents is calling for the Thai government to waive visa fees in a bid to lure back the Chinese tourists.

The association is reporting that many Chinese tourists have already cancelled plans to visit Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Koh Samui following the July 6 sinking of ‘Phoenix’ where 47 Chinese passengers drowned.

He says that the cancellations are already substantial for the period July to September and has already impacted the tourism business in the Andaman region which could result in long-term damage to the reputation.

Visit says that the visa fee exemption should buffered as soon as possible adding that there were plenty of other alternatives for Chinese tourists who will choose to visit other locations instead.

Currently a visa to visit Thailand costs around 1,000 baht per tourist for a Chinese citizen.

The Thai Tourism and Sports ministry reports that almost 10 million Chinese visited Thailand in 2017 – 3 million to Phuket, alone.

Vichit recommends using the visa-free lure for at least six months as the island’s tourism business works to re-establish confidence with the lucrative Chinese tourism market.

