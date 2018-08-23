Phang Nga
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.
Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides following heavy rain overnight.
Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.
In Tambon Klong Khian in Takua Thung district, runoff hit several villages and a main road as well as sending landslides at several spots on the main road in the district. The road was still passable in the morning.
Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office, said the overnight rain in the province was measured at over 100mm, prompting the office to issue warning about flash flooding and landslides.
Sayan said the villages at risk were Ban Laem Hin, Ban Bakan, Ban Thonglang in Tamon Lor Yung and Ban Titeh, Ban Klong Sai in Tambon Klong Khian of Takua Thung. The area saw 127mm of rain in the past 12 hours, he added.
Officials said at least 50 houses in Tambon Bang Sai and Tambon Klong Khian were affected by floods.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phang Nga
Private sector proposes southern economic plan to mobile Cabinet
PHOTO: Emulating the French Riviera, but with better beaches.
“The Andaman Riviera”? Emulating the famous French Riviera coast is part of a plan to promote the Andaman coastline, which includes Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket as the star attractions and wrapping up other southern provinces into the new tourist precinct – just a part of recommendations to the mobile cabinet sitting in southern provinces today and tomorrow.
The private sector, in 11 southern provinces, is pushing the for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) project which includes a combined investment projection of 200 billion baht, including 7 projects worth 8 billion baht for the Chumpon province alone.
PM Prayut and the mobile Cabinet are meeting in Chumporn until tomorrow as part of a general promotion to woo ‘southerners’ in the lead-up to next year’s elections.
Mr Supong Uah-aree, present of Chumporn Chamber of Commerce, disclosed that the seven projects for Chumporn include a multi-purpose seaport, road and rail track projects connecting Chumporn with Ranong which will link up with the BIMSTEC economic grouping, flood prevention project, anti-crime project with the installation of CCTV system throughout the province and a motorway from the central region to Chumporn as well as a reservoir project at Tha Sae.
However, the Tha Sae reservoir project has already been withdrawn due to resistance from the dam opponents who recently met with the provincial governor to voice their objection to the project, said Mr Kitti Kittichomthawat, president of the Industrial Council of Chumporn.
The Government is wary of problems in the south, tacit supporters of the military government, including dropping rubber prices and the safety woes associated with Chinese tourism in places like Phuket and Krabi.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Dead dugong found off Phang Nga
A 250 kilogram dugong, found dead off Phang Nga over the weekend, has been brought to Phuket for further examination.
Officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) were notified on Sunday that the body of the dugong was found by local fishermen in Phang Nga.
The dugong has been brought back to Phuket for a full autopsy. It was a mature male measuring 246 centimetres long (2.46 metres) and weight 250 kilograms. Its body had already started to decompose.
An autopsy has been conducted immediately after it arrived at the PMBC. They say that initial investigations cannot clearly determine the cause of death as the creature’s organs have started to rot.
However it is believed that the dugong died quite suddenly as food was still found in its digestive system. A large bruise, measuring 25 centimetres, was found on its skin. The dugong’s DNA is yet to be tested.
Krabi
Tourism operators suggest visa-fee waiver to counter cancelled bookings
As the cancellations of accommodation and tour bookings from Chinese tourists continue to rack up, local tourism operators are urging the Government to be pro-active in trying to restore confidence.
Vichit Prakobkosol, the President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents is calling for the Thai government to waive visa fees in a bid to lure back the Chinese tourists.
The association is reporting that many Chinese tourists have already cancelled plans to visit Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Koh Samui following the July 6 sinking of ‘Phoenix’ where 47 Chinese passengers drowned.
He says that the cancellations are already substantial for the period July to September and has already impacted the tourism business in the Andaman region which could result in long-term damage to the reputation.
Visit says that the visa fee exemption should buffered as soon as possible adding that there were plenty of other alternatives for Chinese tourists who will choose to visit other locations instead.
Currently a visa to visit Thailand costs around 1,000 baht per tourist for a Chinese citizen.
The Thai Tourism and Sports ministry reports that almost 10 million Chinese visited Thailand in 2017 – 3 million to Phuket, alone.
Vichit recommends using the visa-free lure for at least six months as the island’s tourism business works to re-establish confidence with the lucrative Chinese tourism market.
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Blue Tree, a world-calss HUGE waterpark in Phuket.
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Chaiyaphum police suspended over local sex-bribery scandal
Cargo boat from Phuket hits rocks off Koh Phi Phi
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday
Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
Phuket garage owner arrested with drugs and firearms
2,000 fake goods seized, 8 arrested in Chinatown raid
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Waste water flowing in Mudong Canal
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
Mu Pa Mission Impossible – The interactive exhibition
Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors
Blue Tree, a world-calss HUGE waterpark in Phuket.
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National2 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National2 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Phuket5 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National5 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket5 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Samui5 hours ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Bangkok6 days ago
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
You must be logged in to post a comment Login