Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga

Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.

Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides following heavy rain overnight.

Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.