Phuket

Blue Tree, a world-calss HUGE waterpark in Phuket.

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga

Published

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.

Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides  following heavy rain overnight.

Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.

In Tambon Klong Khian in Takua Thung district, runoff hit several villages and a main road as well as sending landslides at several spots on the main road in the district. The road was still passable in the morning.

Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office, said the overnight rain in the province was measured at over 100mm, prompting the office to issue warning about flash flooding and landslides.

Sayan said the villages at risk were Ban Laem Hin, Ban Bakan, Ban Thonglang in Tamon Lor Yung and Ban Titeh, Ban Klong Sai in Tambon Klong Khian of Takua Thung. The area saw 127mm of rain in the past 12 hours, he added.

Officials said at least 50 houses in Tambon Bang Sai and Tambon Klong Khian were affected by floods.

SOURCE: The Nation

Phuket

Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday

Published

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply in some areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will be shut off from 9am to 5pm Friday (August 24).

Water will be shut off as the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will have to temporarily shut the electric off in some areas.

Areas to be affected are locations on hills in Patong, Kata and Karon that require water to be pumped up to provide pressure. As there may be no power there will either be no water or very weak water pressure to those areas during those times.

“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut-offs.  Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience”, said the PWA.

For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

Phuket

Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims

Published

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

A prayer ceremony has been held at Saphan Hin for the 47 victims of the Phoenix boat disaster. The ceremony represented the four different religions of people who drowned on the evening of July 5.

The ceremony was led by the the Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat and the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

Buddhist, Christian, Hindu and Sikh denominations were represented to commemorate in prayer marking 49 days since the tragedy.

Khun Weerasak says, “The government has shown a regret for the boat tragedy, we have continued to take care all Chinese victims families.”

The Phoenix boat salvage has not been completed with continued poor weather hampering efforts to bring the boat to the surface. There are more than 100 police officers still involved in the investigation of this case.”

Phuket Governor Noraaphat says, “We are very sorry for those families who have lots their loved ones. We are trying our best to enforce legal action in order to gain back tourists’ confidence when planning to visit Phuket.”

    

