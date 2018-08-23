National
Chaiyaphum police suspended over local sex-bribery scandal
Three police commanders in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district have reportedly been transferred to inactive posts, pending a probe over bribery allegations involving underage prostitution.
A source at the Royal Thai Police said the Muang Chaiyaphum precinct superintendent Col Pongpat Chaengmeunwai, inspector Maj Pornchai Saengsila and Pornchai’s deputy inspector Capt Uthai Hongwiset had been summoned to the provincial headquarters.
Evidence of bribery was uncovered after the Department of Special Investigation and the Provincial Administration Department, acting upon an NGO’s complaint to the Dhamrongtham Centre, conducted a sting operation on Tuesday night to arrest the owner of a Muang district’s karaoke bar, Kanchana Thongluan.
The woman allegedly procured two 16 year old girls, who were among the seven Thai sex workers there, to provide sexual services to customers.
She reportedly said she charged the girls’ customers 1,200 baht each for sexual services and pocketed 300 baht as a commission. The bar owner also told police that a Muang Chaiyaphum policeman had collected tens of thousands of baht per month from her in exchange for allowing her to open the bar without a proper licence and run an underage sex business.
Officers found Line chat messages between Uthai and Kanchana as evidence, it was reported. The three officers were unavailable for comment.
STORY: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
A man has spent more than a year walking from Trang in the south to Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest mountain in Chiang Mai – an epic journey of 1,533 kilometres – to spread the ashes of his girlfriend.
By yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), 39 year old Sakchai Suphanmart, from Udon Thani, had reached the San Patong district of Chiang Mai.
He was seen pushing a cart with his belongings and walking along with two dogs while holding a black kitten. Sakchai told The Nation he started walking from Trang in January 2017, staying overnight on the roadside along the way, with help from villagers. Sometimes, he slept in graveyards.
Sakchai said he was fulfilling a promise given to his girlfriend, who died in October 2016, to take her to visit Doi Inthanon. He went to work in Trang, where he met the woman and promised to raise the money to take her on a tour around the country and to Doi Inthanon.
Sakchai said he planned to make merit for his girlfriend on the mountaintop and spread her ashes there. He said me met the two dogs and the kitten along the way.
He found the first dog abandoned in Samut Prakan and the second one in Phitsanulok and they followed him. He found the kitten on a roadside and had picked it up out for fear that it would be run over by a vehicle.
Sakchai couldn’t hold back his tears when speaking about his girlfriend, saying they were very close while working together in Trang. He said he could not yet stop thinking about her.
STORY: The Nation
National
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
Hua Hin
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
PHOTO: Samkong underpass, Phuket – Newshawk
Bad weather has hit Phang Nga and Phuket this morning whilst the flooding waters from the Kaeng Krachan dam in Phetchaburi are now reaching the main business district.
In Phuket the major arteries are being clogged by flooding waters creating havoc for this morning’s peak hour. The Marine Office has issued a warning for boats heading to sea today. Rain started around 3am and continued until at least 9am with a couple of key major downpours drifting in from the west. The island’s main artery, Thepkasattri Road has had heavy flooding on the way into Phuket Town. Also around the island’s busy Samkong underpass intersection.
Meanwhile, sandbags are being piled up along the banks of Phetchaburi River in Phetchaburi province’s economic zone as water levels are getting dangerously high.
The Muang Phetchaburi Municipality also flew a red flag yesterday to alert local residents that the situation was getting serious.
“Relevant authorities had updated locals about the situation in advance,” Deputy Prime Minister Chatchai Sarikulya said, adding that conditions at Kaeng Krachan Dam, located in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district, were “most critical”.
The dam has been brimming over for weeks now, and though it has been discharging up to 22.75 million cubic metres of water daily, it was still 109 per cent full as of yesterday.
Runoffs from the dam have been flowing into the Phetchaburi River, which runs through several districts before draining into the sea. As of yesterday, the river’s water level was about 39 per cent higher at a measuring station in Muang district.
The authorities have been doing their best to keep the heart of Phetchaburi town dry by erecting temporary 40 to 60-centimetre flood barriers along the banks of the river. The officials have also been pumping water into the sea, while boats are being provided to help locals get around where floods are high. The Phetchaburi Technical College also announced that it would stay closed for two days so students do not have to wade their way to classes.
Further north, Mae Hong Son Governor Sirirat Choom-upakan warned locals to beware of possible landslides. His warning came after several days of continuous rain. He said the areas most at risk were 30 villages in Mae Sariang district, 15 villages in Sop Moei district, 36 villages in Khun Yuam district and 27 villages in Mae La Noi district.
Sirirat said he had ordered all district offices to monitor conditions for possible flash floods and landslides. If officials believe a landslide is imminent, they should have villagers evacuated immediately, the governor added.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Blue Tree, a world-calss HUGE waterpark in Phuket.
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Chaiyaphum police suspended over local sex-bribery scandal
Cargo boat from Phuket hits rocks off Koh Phi Phi
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday
Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
Phuket garage owner arrested with drugs and firearms
2,000 fake goods seized, 8 arrested in Chinatown raid
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Waste water flowing in Mudong Canal
Flooding in Phuket, Phetchaburi and Mae Hong Son
Mu Pa Mission Impossible – The interactive exhibition
Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors
Blue Tree, a world-calss HUGE waterpark in Phuket.
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National2 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National2 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Phuket5 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National5 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket5 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Samui5 hours ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Bangkok6 days ago
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
You must be logged in to post a comment Login