Officers and locals join in Phuket Provincial Hall fire drill

Phuket today (September 12) held a fire drill evacuation at the Phuket Provincial City Hall. The drill was led by the Phuket Vice Governor Sanith Sriwihok, government officers and local residents.

Vice Governor Snith says, “the fire evacuation drill is aimed at preparing for any emergency fire situations for officers, staff and local residents. We should be ready at all times when a fire incident happens. ”

“The fire alarm must be clear and loud. People must follow the fire evacuation announcements and every officer at the Phuket Provincial City Hall must know the fire evacuation route.”

Phuket Provincial City Hall is mostly a old wooden structure and is prone to high fire risk.