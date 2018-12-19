Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
In response to a number of completely fabricated negative stories about Phuket’s current tourism situation, Kanokkittika Kritwuttikorn, the director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office says, “Number of tourists visiting Phuket is still good when compared to last year’s numbers. We’ve also spoken to many regional tour operators who say that bookings are ‘solid’ for this time of the year.”
“Number of tourists’ check-in hotels last month is 71.77 percent which is almost the same compared with last year.”
“Ratio of Thai and foreign tourists is 15:85. Total visitors are 1,034,908 in November. An average spend for each visitor per day day is 8,212 baht which generated 40,391.47 million baht in November.”
“Hotels near beaches have the highest occupancy rate, which is 84.78 percent. The most popular nationalities visiting Phuket in December are Chinese, Russian, Australian, Korean and Indian.”
“Chinese tourists, coming through Phuket Immigration, were 130,221 last month, down 3,516 people from the same period last year. Some hotels are reporting that several Chinese tour groups have canceled hotels booking over the past few months.”
The number of Chinese visiting Phuket has dropped around 10-30% (based on statistics from hotels, tour operators, immigration) in recent months but the arrival of the FIT Chinese visitors remaining high, but tour group bookings lower than last year.
An article “Expensive” Phuket dead as a dodo this high season” painted a very stark and inaccurate picture about Phuket which was based on anecdotal comments.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous – January 10-13
The fourth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is set to take place in Phuket January 10-13 at Royal Phuket Marina. Targeting yachting enthusiasts and lifestyle-seekers from all over the region, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous has become a key marketing platform and revenue generator for the industry, as well as positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the world yachting arena.
Andy Treadwell, CEO of show organisers, Verventia, notes: “This is now the fourth year of our collaboration with Thailand’s forward-thinking government in our joint mission to develop high-spending yacht tourism here.
“Everyone is now working together with a common goal of strengthening and growing Thailand’s marine industry and properly promoting Phuket as the boating hub for Asia. We are driving increasing awareness of this spectacular yachting destination globally, and expect to see more and more foreign yacht owners coming to discover the extraordinarily beautiful cruising grounds, the first-class hospitality and luxury tourism offerings that await them in Phuket and all around the Kingdom.”
The 2019 show is set to be the biggest and most impressive yet, with the greatest ever number of international yachts premiering in Thailand. The exhibitor line-up includes all the best-known yacht brands and brokers, charter agencies, high-end property developers, bespoke travel organisers and leading names in the automotive, hospitality and food and beverage industries.
A special Superyacht Hub will be located at the neighbouring private island of Koh Rang Noi, where up to a dozen very large yachts, too big to enter the marina, will be displayed by Asia Marine, Burgess, Fraser Yachts and Simpson Marine, amongst others, showcasing the ultimate in luxury yacht ownership and charter in an outstandingly beautiful environment.
From small sailboat manufacturers to megayacht builders, RIBs to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest watersport toys, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy the fun and glamour of an active lifestyle with wine tastings and dinner parties, as well as sea trials and on-water activities.
The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, organised in partnership with the Thai Government, is an international gathering of some of the biggest and best-known yachting and luxury lifestyle brands, in a highly social setting in one of the world’s most beautiful yachting destinations.
For more information visit thailandyachtshow.com and follow us on facebook.com/thaiyachtshow.
Phuket
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang
A motorbike passenger has died following an incident with a truck in Thalang this morning.
Thalang Police were notified of the accident on Thepkasattri Road southbound in Mueang Mai, Thalang.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of a woman, identified by police as Boonnam Thepnui from Pattalung. Her body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.
A motorbike on the road and a truck waiting were found at the scene.
Thalang Police report that the truck, whose driver was Nikorn Pakpoe from Surat Thani, was heading from Thalang towards Phuket Town. The motorbike, whose driver was Kamron Tampueak from Krabi with Ms Boonnam, were heading from the same way. Kamron sustained only minor injuries in the incident.
The truck slightly tapped the motorbike and the motorbike fell down on the road. Ms Boonnam was crushed under the truck and died at the scene.
Police are further investigating the incident.
Phuket
Phuket beach back to normal after oil-spill clean-up
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
A beach in Ao Makham is almost back to normal following a big cleanup was launched to clear a black oil spill that had polluted 300 metres of shoreline yesterday.
The oil spill was located along a beach at Ao Makham in Wichit over the weekend. It is believed to be from a big ship.
Read more about the discovery and clean-up HERE.
Navy officers along with hotel staff in the area were helping to clean the beach and remove oil-stained sand. Beachgoers and tourists were still enjoying the beach during the clean-up operations, despite a strong smell coming from the oil.
The Phuket PR Office is reporting that the Phuket Marine Office has already filed a report to police in order to identify suspects who may have released the oil. They say they will face full legal action when identified as this oil affects the marine environment and tourism.
More efforts on fishing and tour boats management are also being considered in order to prevent any waste or oil releasing into the sea.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Former prisoner shoots man’s son as ‘revenge’
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
Three Russians detained in Thailand at the request of the US
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
POP – Thailand’s first satellite-based rain algorithm
Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous – January 10-13
Floating plastic waste removal machine in the Pacific Ocean – Fail, so far
Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang
If your motorbike is stolen, just wait a few days
Phuket beach back to normal after oil-spill clean-up
240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids
Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht
Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Pattaya3 days ago
The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket2 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Phuket1 day ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life4 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login