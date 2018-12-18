Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang | The Thaiger

Phuket
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang
A motorbike passenger has died following an incident with a truck in Thalang this morning.
Thalang Police were notified of the accident on Thepkasattri Road southbound in Mueang Mai, Thalang.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of a woman, identified by police as Boonnam Thepnui from Pattalung. Her body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.
A motorbike on the road and a truck waiting were found at the scene.
Thalang Police report that the truck, whose driver was Nikorn Pakpoe from Surat Thani, was heading from Thalang towards Phuket Town. The motorbike, whose driver was Kamron Tampueak from Krabi with Ms Boonnam, were heading from the same way. Kamron sustained only minor injuries in the incident.
The truck slightly tapped the motorbike and the motorbike fell down on the road. Ms Boonnam was crushed under the truck and died at the scene.
Police are further investigating the incident.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
Phuket beach back to normal after oil-spill clean-up
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
A beach in Ao Makham is almost back to normal following a big cleanup was launched to clear a black oil spill that had polluted 300 metres of shoreline yesterday.
The oil spill was located along a beach at Ao Makham in Wichit over the weekend. It is believed to be from a big ship.
Read more about the discovery and clean-up HERE.
Navy officers along with hotel staff in the area were helping to clean the beach and remove oil-stained sand. Beachgoers and tourists were still enjoying the beach during the clean-up operations, despite a strong smell coming from the oil.
The Phuket PR Office is reporting that the Phuket Marine Office has already filed a report to police in order to identify suspects who may have released the oil. They say they will face full legal action when identified as this oil affects the marine environment and tourism.
More efforts on fishing and tour boats management are also being considered in order to prevent any waste or oil releasing into the sea.
Chiang Mai
240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids
Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is continuing his counterfeit goods crackdown in Patong and Chiang Mai where 240 million baht of assets have been seized over the past month.
At a media scrum held at the Police Region 8 headquarter in Mai Khao yesterday Surachate said, “We have raided four targeted areas in Patong and four targeted areas at the Chiang Mai night Bazar in our counterfeit goods crackdowns. More than 240 million baht of assets such as houses, land and cars have been seized.”
The crackdown follows an investigation that found that many counterfeit goods are being sold online. Patong and Chiang Mai Night Bazar are also favorite places for tourists where fake brand-name items are popular.
“Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach on December 14. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday as well.”
Read more the recent counterfeit sting in Patong HERE.
“Two wanted suspects have now been arrested. 240 million baht of assets have been seized from the raids.”
Phuket
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
…including some reflections by guest writer TravellingMitch
There was a time when Penang was the ‘Pearl of the Orient’, for some western travellers the only ‘orient’ they would know outside of Singapore and maybe Hong Kong.
It was the 1950s and 60s when jet travel had just started making the world smaller and the western middle class were in search of new and exotic locations.
But there’s a time when Penang’s popularity just fell off the map. In the mid 1970s people started to visit the little Thai island of Phuket and a new ‘pearl’ would go on to being a tourist favourite, and still is – Phuket, The Pearl of the Andaman.
The two islands are, geographically, very close and share a similar history of both European and Chinese trading heritage. Walking around Phuket Town and Georgetown will display exactly the same style of sino-porteuguese architecture although Penang has always had a lot more grand colonial buildings due to the British colonisation of Malaya.
The stark difference is that Phuket has many beaches. Penang has few and the water isn’t clear. Phuket has Patong and there’s really no equivalent in Penang (many would argue that’s a good thing).
Penang has much better roads and organised infrastructure, probably due to some early colonial planning and the large flat spaces for residential areas and towns.
And Phuket is Thai and Penang is Malaysian with all the cultural and religious differences that provide each island it’s own distinct personality.
If you want to drive from one island to the other it will take about 9-10 hours and you’ll cover 647 Km. There are direct flights with Firefly five days a week (it varies at different times of the year). As the crow flies, the islands are 357 Km apart.
There are two daily flights from one island to the other, one with Firefly Airline on a turbo prop aircraft and the other with Air Asia in an Airbus 320. In both cases the flight will take you around an hour, a bit faster in the jet. (Firefly is usually five days a week)
‘TravellingMitch’ travelled to the two islands back in 2010 and penned an article which, with permission, we’ve re-printed in bold.
Compared to Phuket, Penang is very low key. There is not the choice or variety of areas and scenery to stay in Penang as there are in Phuket. Penang is limited with its tourist areas, the town of Georgetown, and the beach resorts of Tanjung Bungah and Batu Ferringi, and the fact that the sea is not clear.
Having said that nothing is manic, like say Patong in Phuket, and Batu Ferringhi feels a bit like a small and quiet Karon or Kata. Tanjung Bungah is very quiet indeed. The hotels in the beach resorts in Penang are right on the beach.
Nothing much has changed since 2010, then…
Phuket is a place where you can just about find it all. You want mega busy with bars, shops coming out of your ears, Phuket has it. You want to be partying all night, Phuket has it. You want remote 5* luxury, Phuket has it. You want something in between, Phuket has it. I hate to say Phuket has it all, but will say that Phuket has a huge range and choice of hotels and locations when compared to Penang. Not many hotels directly on the beach in the well known areas like Patong, Karon and Kata, but many of the more remoter beaches have hotels right on the sand, and as they are only 20mins from places like Patong are very popular.
Think that the 20 minute travelling time has blown out a bit since 2010…
Penang is more sedate, and at the moment happy with being Penang. Only has 1, maybe 2 beach areas and the sea is a bit iffy but Penang is still food heaven, has a much more laid back quality and does not have that really busy feel [even if it is] that you get in Phuket. Not much in the way of night life for those wanting to party until the early hours but there are a couple of night clubs in Georgetown. The only worry is if people try to turn Batu Ferringhi into Patong.
That hasn’t happened, yet…
Phuket wins hands down on beaches. Penang does not compare. The water is clean and clear and snorkelling possible right off hotel beach even in the busiest resorts in Phuket whilst Penang is not so lucky.
And Penang doesn’t have the assortment of islands off the main island that Phuket has…
Both are equal contenders for food. There is a good choice of cheap local food around in both but in Penang you get a wonderful eclectic mix of Malaysia, Thai, South East Asian, Chinese and Indian. All are very, very tasty.
Penang’s food scene is legendary and on-par with anywhere in the world offering excellent quality street and restaurant food.
Shopping, well, Phuket gets it, but only just, and that is because of there are more markets – a thing that Penang is limited in. Although the modern malls are the same the world round, and most modern malls you could be anywhere, Bluewater in the UK, or the Gurney Plaza / Queensbay in Penang or Central Festival in Phuket. The brands and shops are pretty global and in the modern malls only the signs give the indication where you are.
Would have to put the newest shopping malls in Penang ahead of Phuket for now (as we await the opening of the new Central Festival in Phuket next year).
Generally we found that the cost of clothes is about the same as the UK throughout both Malaysia and Thailand, be it the hi-end or mid range original items or replicas. Bargaining is a necessity in SE Asia, and you will get a better deal the more you buy. There are some great replica products and some absolute rotters in both countries, shop wisely and expect to pay more for the better stuff, again prices are about the same. Given the cheap price of clothes and other products in the UK and the weak pound when travelling, we often found we were actually paying more than we could at home.
That also hasn’t changed but with the Thai baht surging it’s making costs higher for international tourists than before.
There are some lovely souvenirs in both, and the usual household stuff like cushion covers and table runners, which are popular, and DVD prices are pretty similar throughout both Phuket and Penang. Although I would say that Phuket, with the larger number of markets does seem to have a larger choice.
We always use local laundries to avoid the expensive hotel laundry fees. You will get a really good deal by the kilo for washing, and washing and ironing in both Penang and Phuket. Came back clean and fresh.
Hotels are pretty standard for both places, and not much to choose, a bad 3* and a wonderful 5* are pretty much the same the world round. There is a huge number of hotels in Phuket to pick from compared to the number in Penang. You do find many more really nice smaller boutique hotels in Phuket – and they are a real pleasure.
The ’boutique hotel’ scene and the newer high rise ‘residences’ are a growing trend in Penang with superior planning and development controls than the haphazard condo boom in Phuket.
Both island have amazing sights both natural and man made. Both have the culture of their old towns, Georgetown and Phuket Town. There is a great choice of things to see and do, and as what to see and do is a very personal thing no one could get bored in either as long as they have done their homework.
Georgetown is a lot larger than Phuket Town and is a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site. This has dampened a lot of the renovation of the old shop houses in Georgetown compared to what we’ve seen around Phuket in the past decade. But you could wander around Georgetown for days whereas Phuket Town might take you an afternoon at best.
So, I guess there is no real comparison, they are both very different, and it will depend on what each person wants for their experience to which is the better option. Please don’t go to one expecting the other. But if you do plenty of reading and research you will see which one is for you. Or you might be like us and love them both for what they are.
Couldn’t agree more, thanks TravellingMitch.
AREA Phuket 576 Sq Km, Penang 1,048 Sq Km
POPULATION Phuket 480,000, Penang 1.7 million
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Thalang
If your motorbike is stolen, just wait a few days
Phuket beach back to normal after oil-spill clean-up
240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids
Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht
Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Man jumps to his death from condo rooftop in Chiang Mai
Hemp being proposed as alternative to medical marijuana
Troops on stand-by to assist flooded southern provinces
89 leatherback turtle eggs moved to safe area on beach
“The Election Commission can decide” – PM on foreign observers for election
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
Thai Rath downsizes newspaper workforce citing crippling decline in revenues
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Phuket6 hours ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Pattaya2 days ago
The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket1 day ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Thai Life3 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login