Missing – Three people remain lost in boat incidents off Phuket | The Thaiger

Missing – Three people remain lost in boat incidents off Phuket
PHOTO: Newsflare
The Polish and Thai couple that headed off Phuket’s southern beaches for an afternoon expedition nearly two weeks ago, are still missing. More searchers have been added as the search remains active, and widens. And an 18 year old crew from a speedboat, who fell overboard on Wednesday during a collision, hasn’t been seen since.
Polish 26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz and his Thai 23 year old female friend, Werakan Siriprakon from Nakhon Sawan, failed to return to Ya Nui Beach in southern-most Phuket island on December 7. They set out just after midday with three other couples for an afternoon of kayaking.
A friend of Werakan’s family, Anongkan Srisupat, told The Phuket News that they have been actively involved with the search.
“…we searched around Koh Dok Mai, Koh Racha, Koh Bon, Koh Kaew Noi and Kho Kaew Yai. Then we went to Koh Kaew Noi and Koh Kaew Yai. We walked along beach and called out in the hope we receive some response but, unfortunately, we heard nothing.”
Polish embassy officials and Mateusz two sisters have been keeping close tabs on search efforts. They’ve all thanked Thai rescuers for their efforts so far.
Meanwhile, the search for the 18 year old boat boy Kittipong “Boy” Samunboot, who fell overboard from the tour speedboat “Choksuphasan” on Wednesday, continues off the east coast of Phuket.
A Navy patrol boat has joined the search along with local fishing boats. The search area has been focussing on an area of around one square nautical mile off Koh Khai Nok where the incident happened. 24 divers from the Royal Thai Navy and Phuket Marine Police, plus local volunteer rescue crews, are now involved in finding Kittipong.
The 49 year old captain of “Choksuphasan”, Surat Mat-O-Sot, died in hospital following injuries sustained in the collision with the motoryacht “Stella”. So police have been battling to put together the sequence of events that led up to the collision, and the cause of Kittipong’s fall over the side of the boat.
Surat was involved in another boat collision in 2014 off Kai that killed two South Korean tourists and injured 26 others. On that occasion he was captain of “Seastar 29”, carrying around 40 tourists returning from a day-trip to Maya Bay when it collided with the fishing vessel “Sinpichai 11”. He spent two years in prison over that incident but, upon release, started skippering boats off Phuket again.
PHOTO: “Choksuphasan” after the collision with “Stella” on Wednesday afternoon – Newshawk Phuket
Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic
A hospital in Nonthaburi, Bangkok, has opened its first medical cannabis clinic. The Phra Nangklao Hospital is under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.
The Minister says that the clinic will be staffed by six doctors, a dentist, five pharmacists and four nurses. All have completed a specific training course in the use of cannabis in medical cases. The clinic will be providing “modern medical treatment”, in parallel with traditional medical treatment.
The patients who will be treated at the new facility could be suffering from nine diseases. These include stroke, coronary disease, muscle weakening, muscle numbness, nausea following chemo therapy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and insomnia.
Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiattikul, an advisor to the public health minister, says that the Public Health Ministry has been working to legalise medicinal cannabis to offer an alternative treatment under the supervision of trained medical practitioners.
The clinic will be open Mondays from 1-4.30 pm. Phra Nangklao Hospital treats about 890 patients in the last stages of cancer, stroke and ALS.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Popular UK website canes Mövenpick Resort in Bangtao, Phuket for its use of a baby elephant to entertain guests
A big international social media and entertainment website based in the UK, LADbible.com, which attracts around 18-20 million clicks a month, has caned a Phuket hotel over some photos of guests interacting with a baby elephant.
The photos and story was circulated locally last week but has now been picked up by the popular website, spreading the poor publicity for the Mövenpick Resort in Bangtao to a much larger and broader international audience.
“A shocking photograph shows a baby elephant, allegedly being forced to entertain guests at a five-star resort in Thailand. In the picture, the endangered animal can be seen covered in a white sheet as it is led out to a party by the pool at the Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach hotel in Phuket”.
(Since 1986, the Asian elephant has been listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, as the population has declined by at least 50 percent over the last three generations, estimated to be 60–75 years. It is primarily threatened by loss of habitat, habitat degradation, fragmentation and poaching.)
The use of ‘animals for tourism’ is controversial in Thailand where many animals are kept captive to entertain tourists – dolphin shows, bird shows, crocodile and reptile shows, tiger shows and zoos. Many of the country’s larger, and hugely popular, cultural stage shows also use animals in their presentations.
And the use of elephants for tourism has been around for half a century as Thailand, which has banned forest logging (where elephants used to be used as the beasts of burden), now has many, many elephants, and their offspring, with little to do… except entertain tourists.
Many of the Thailand tourist demographic mix don’t have the same sensitivity to ‘animal tourism’ as others in the west. The animal shows in Thailand are mostly legal businesses and the use of animals for financial gain in the tourism industry has provided a popular cultural experience for some tourists in the past.
In the LADbible.com article Amy Jones from Moving Animals notes that elephants are sensitive, intelligent animals, “not products to be used as a ridiculous party prop”.
“Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach should not be promoting and supporting such cruelty, and this stunt will undoubtedly be bad for business as more and more tourists turn away from activities which exploit elephants.”
She went on to recount another case earlier this year, also in Phuket, about an emaciated baby elephant named “Dumbo” who was filmed, under-nourished, performing for tourists. Dumbo was forced to do his party tricks at the infamous Phuket Zoo.
“Earlier this year, Phuket made headlines after Moving Animals released photographs and footage of an skeletal baby elephant, ‘Dumbo’, who was forced to ‘rave’ to music and perform tricks for tourists entertainment.
“No elephant should have to suffer from this kind of abuse, and Phuket must take steps to make sure that these beautiful animals are protected.”
PHUKETA tragic end to baby elephant 'Dumbo', a real-life performing baby elephant at the notorious Phuket Zoo. The…
Posted by The Thaiger on Friday, May 17, 2019
Sadly Dumbo died. Read about that story HERE.
Mövenpick Resort in Bangtao is a five-star hotel and part of the Accor Group, situated directly across the road from Bangtao Beach.
For their part Mövenpick Resort are aware of the negative publicity and posted this response…
“We are aware of a post related to a baby elephant in our resort. We have investigated this situation and although we did not organise the party, we failed to disallow the activity and had mishandled the situation. We sincerely apologise for this matter.
We are issuing a formal communication to all staff reiterating that our hotel employees are expected to act as ambassadors by respecting and protecting our environment. We have also informed our tour operator that such activity will not be allowed at our hotel.”
Some social media responders have made it clear the practice can’t be tolerated. Other activists have been trolling the Mövenpick Resort by commenting on every post made by the resort, venting their anger…
I can’t believe a hotel in this day and age would allow this to happen? Disgusting you all should be ashamed of yourselves – Dean
I do not understand even the stupid tourists. They don’t mind animal bondage.people are absolutely without feeling. And the natives are to protect their nature and animals and not to destroy them – Lara
Boycott this place – David
Terrible this hotel has elephants for entertainment. How people still doing this shit – Ady
Disgusting and barbaric that you use elephants to entertain your guests. Shame on your resort!!!! – Susie
SOURCE: LADBible
Tourism Authority of Thailand says three websites now provide electronic visa-on-arrival
Visitors from some countries can now apply online for a visa-on-arrival, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand saying they’ve added a third website to the previous two offering the service.
Thai Residents reports that citizens of Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nauru, New Guinea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu can now also apply through www.eVisaThailand.com, with Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, and Romania to be added to that list in the near future.
It’s hoped the electronic visa-on-arrival will reduce passenger processing time at Immigration checkpoints at most international airports – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, and Krabi International Airport.
The visa is being issued for short stays not exceeding 15 days, with applicants required to show proof of their departure from Thailand within that period. They must also have a minimum of 30 days remaining before their passport date expires , and the passport must have a blank page available for the visa.
Applicants will need to complete an online form and upload the required paperwork. They will also need to provide their address in Thailand and have sufficient funds for their stay, which is defined as 10,000 baht per person or 20,000 baht per family.
It’s understood the usual 2,000 baht visa fee is being waived between now and April 30, 2020, but applicants will still need to pay the processing fee levied by the websites offering the service. This is currently 530 baht, but will increase to 560 baht from January 1, 2020.
Once approved, applicants will be able to download a copy of their electronic “e-visa” before entering the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
