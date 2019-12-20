Tourism Authority of Thailand says three websites now provide electronic visa-on-arrival | The Thaiger

Visitors from some countries can now apply online for a visa-on-arrival, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand saying they’ve added a third website to the previous two offering the service.

Thai Residents reports that citizens of Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nauru, New Guinea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu can now also apply through www.eVisaThailand.com, with Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, and Romania to be added to that list in the near future.

It’s hoped the electronic visa-on-arrival will reduce passenger processing time at Immigration checkpoints at most international airports – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, and Krabi International Airport.

The visa is being issued for short stays not exceeding 15 days, with applicants required to show proof of their departure from Thailand within that period. They must also have a minimum of 30 days remaining before their passport date expires , and the passport must have a blank page available for the visa.

Applicants will need to complete an online form and upload the required paperwork. They will also need to provide their address in Thailand and have sufficient funds for their stay, which is defined as 10,000 baht per person or 20,000 baht per family.

It’s understood the usual 2,000 baht visa fee is being waived between now and April 30, 2020, but applicants will still need to pay the processing fee levied by the websites offering the service. This is currently 530 baht, but will increase to 560 baht from January 1, 2020.

Once approved, applicants will be able to download a copy of their electronic “e-visa” before entering the Kingdom.

