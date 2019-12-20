Tourism Authority of Thailand says three websites now provide electronic visa-on-arrival | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tourism Authority of Thailand says three websites now provide electronic visa-on-arrival
Visitors from some countries can now apply online for a visa-on-arrival, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand saying they’ve added a third website to the previous two offering the service.
Thai Residents reports that citizens of Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nauru, New Guinea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu can now also apply through www.eVisaThailand.com, with Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, and Romania to be added to that list in the near future.
It’s hoped the electronic visa-on-arrival will reduce passenger processing time at Immigration checkpoints at most international airports – Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, and Krabi International Airport.
The visa is being issued for short stays not exceeding 15 days, with applicants required to show proof of their departure from Thailand within that period. They must also have a minimum of 30 days remaining before their passport date expires , and the passport must have a blank page available for the visa.
Applicants will need to complete an online form and upload the required paperwork. They will also need to provide their address in Thailand and have sufficient funds for their stay, which is defined as 10,000 baht per person or 20,000 baht per family.
It’s understood the usual 2,000 baht visa fee is being waived between now and April 30, 2020, but applicants will still need to pay the processing fee levied by the websites offering the service. This is currently 530 baht, but will increase to 560 baht from January 1, 2020.
Once approved, applicants will be able to download a copy of their electronic “e-visa” before entering the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic
A hospital in Nonthaburi, Bangkok, has opened its first medical cannabis clinic. The Phra Nangklao Hospital is under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.
The Minister says that the clinic will be staffed by six doctors, a dentist, five pharmacists and four nurses. All have completed a specific training course in the use of cannabis in medical cases. The clinic will be providing “modern medical treatment”, in parallel with traditional medical treatment.
The patients who will be treated at the new facility could be suffering from nine diseases. These include stroke, coronary disease, muscle weakening, muscle numbness, nausea following chemo therapy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and insomnia.
Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiattikul, an advisor to the public health minister, says that the Public Health Ministry has been working to legalise medicinal cannabis to offer an alternative treatment under the supervision of trained medical practitioners.
The clinic will be open Mondays from 1-4.30 pm. Phra Nangklao Hospital treats about 890 patients in the last stages of cancer, stroke and ALS.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phang Nga
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
PHOTO: Phuket just moments after the Indian Ocean Tsunami hit the holiday island on December 26, 2004 – Associated Press/Stephen Trupp
Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed upwards of 230,000 people on December 26, 2004, a container at the Takua Pa police station in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, still contains personal items from the hundreds of victims whose remains are unlikely to ever be given a name.
Wallets, documents, keys, electronic items, all labeled and catalogued as evidence, await positive identification. Nearby a graveyard contains 340 bodies buried in unmarked graves but police hope that, if people came forward to identify some of the items, there is still hope that some of the bodies could rest in peace with a name attached.
Colonel Khemmarin Hassini is the deputy police commander in Takua Pa district. The area, taking in the coastal tourist resort of Khao Lak, was one of the areas hardest hit by the Boxing Day tsunami. The shallow approach and low-rise of the beach landscape allowed the waves to hit with speed and continue up to a kilometre inland.
“There are still more relatives of the victims, both near and far, that have hopes of finding their lost loved ones.”
The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake just before 8am (Thai time). But the killer waves didn’t reach the Thai coastline until about 2 hours later.
Around the Indian Ocean, the tsunami killed more than 230,000 people as waves as high as 17 metres crashed hit the shores of more than a dozen countries around the ocean’s perimeter.
More than 5,000 people died in Thailand. The Disaster Victim Identification unit involving police and an international force of forensic experts were able to identify more than 3,600 bodies. It took nearly two years but it was the largest and most successful project of identification of its kind.
Colonel Khemmarin hopes, even though nearly 15 years have past, there was still a hope they could re-activate many of the lead and put names to some of the identified bodies. The Colonel was part of the international forensics team and fears that many of the possible leads have gone cold in the time that has passed.
Speaking to Reuters in the Takua Pa place station he said… “If we are determined enough and reactivate our operations once again, I think some of the 340 unidentified bodies could be identified.”
In ten days it will be the fifteenth anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the last 100 years. Poom Jensen, the grandson of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and a nephew of the current Thai King, was killed whilst his family was holidaying at Khao Lak.
SOURCE: Reuters
Environment
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
The skies will go dark in Thailand around midday on Boxing Day. The sun will partly vanish and a ghostly pall will shadow the Kingdom. But it’s all good. It’s a solar eclipse, a completely natural phenomenon.
The Nation reports that viewing spots have been prepared in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, in Chiang Mai province in the north, Nakhon Ratchasima in the north-east, and Songkhla province in southern Thailand. But you will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia on the same day.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing, HERE.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is inviting over 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to arrange for students to watch the phenomenon. The chosen locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Entrance is free at each of the viewing sites. The skies will be darkest, as a result of the solar eclipse, at around 12.18pm.
Members of the institute along with other officials will be present at each location, providing assistance and viewing devices from 9am.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. However, Yala will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun in the southern city.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker. The further south in Thailand, the darker it will get.
More information is available at timanddate.com
Interesting fact: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
