Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.
People
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
by Wattanapol Matcha
Want to catch up with your father? Usually a short drive, phone call or quick email will solve that. But it wan’t quite so easy for this Dutchman.
28 year old William Coniris has completed a 17,900 kilometre cross-continent bicycle ride from the Netherlands to visit his 58 year old father, who lives in Thailand.
The 10 month journey, which began in mid-February this year, ended for William as he arrived his father Paul Coniris’s home in Suphan Buri yesterday, after three years of not having seen each other.
Having worked in the field of meteorology in his home country, the man said the journey, passing through 28 countries, had exposed him to new things and different scenes that would be inspiring for his work when he returned home.
The Nation reports that the Dutch cyclist recalled that he had stayed overnight along the way in a tent and spent about five to six hours cycling every day.
He said the most frequently occurring issue was a shortage of drinking water and food, as some countries did not have many shops on their roads.
In Thailand, however, there are so many shops and people are friendly, he added with a smile.
Coniris will travel back home on November 27, after what has been his third visit to the Kingdom.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thai Life
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
It continues to be another busy year for Thailand’s private hospitals, clinics and dental facilities, with the seemingly endless arrival of international patients from across the globe. Whilst the volume begins to subside a little as the year comes to a close, the guys at MyMediTravel put together their analysis from a sample of 1,000 of their English-speaking, non-Thai based customers and made some interesting discoveries.
It’s no surprise that the Aussies make up nearly a fifth of all arrivals, given its relative proximity to Thailand, but what is surprising is that Americans make up the largest group at 20% – the country with by far the biggest medical tourism market in the world!
Our neighbour, Singapore, understandably provides 10% of arrivals – Thailand is much cheaper after all and a 1.5-hour long flight can cost as little as 2,500 baht, return. It is worth noting that Chinese and other non-English speaking medical tourists have not been included in this survey, as they tend to travel with a local facilitator who can provide around the clock assistance.
Almost two-thirds opt for a medical facility in Bangkok, most likely due to the abundant supply of competing facilities who bring the prices down when compared to the other cities and regions. Heavily weighted in favour of females, no wonder given that the second most popular procedure is Breast Augmentation! But notice the ‘very-2018’ addition of a third gender, Trans. Gender is no longer a binary option, with 3% identifying themselves as neither male or female.
CoolSculpting, ever heard of it? Click the link for more information, but in a nutshell, it’s a non-invasive alternative to liposuction where the fat cells are frozen and slowly die off, with the body excreting them naturally over the following weeks.
The procedure is ideal for those who have smaller more stubborn fat in areas like the ‘muffin top’ or the ‘love handles’. The rest of the top-10 procedures are mostly different types of cosmetic surgery with, of course, Gender Reassignment and also the Hair Transplant among them.
Finally, analysing the popular facilities, we see the undisputed champion of Thai medical facilities, Bumrungrad at the top, with the Sikarin Hospital not far behind – offering almost as many procedures and services, but at a fraction of the cost. KTOP Clinic and Yanhee Hospital are fast gaining a reputation for being up with the best cosmetic surgery facilities in the region.
Thai Life
ALERT: Amoxicillin use in Thai orange orchards
The Thai Public Health Ministry is checking on pharmacies and antibiotics manufacturers that may have distributed amoxicillin (an antibiotic) for farms – reportedly used widely in northern and central orange orchards – as it could lead to drug resistance or even fatal allergies in humans as well as contaminating the environment.
Amoxicillin is an antibiotic often used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. It may be used for middle ear infection, strep throat, pneumonia, skin infections, and urinary tract infections among others. It is taken by mouth, or less commonly by injection – Wikipedia
A recent report highlighted the apparent long-standing use of amoxicillin injection into orange trees three to four times a year, to treat Citrus greening disease – caused by a bacteria spread by psyllid insects – and said that orange farmers did not realise the danger of the practice. The Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai says that the abuse must be stopped.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Medical Sciences, along with respective health offices have begun to investigate in the jurisdictions involved.
FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said his agency had required respective provincial health offices to check on orange orchards for the distribution of amoxicillin to orange farmers and ensure that the sale of antibiotics is made only at pharmacies with pharmacists.
The agency also warned antibiotics manufacturers to distribute antibiotics to pharmacies and not directly to farmers or they will face legal actions.
Pharmacist Supanai Prasertsuk, coordinator for the pharmacists’ follow-up group for borderland medicine issues under the Drug System Monitoring and Development Centre, said his members had identified the issue of antibiotic use in fruit and vegetable farming in the North.
This misuse of amoxicillin – which is among the most-used antibiotics to treat infections in humans and must be prescribed by pharmacists – can lead to environmental contamination, especially at water sources.
The consumers’ secondary exposure to such medicine can lead to serious or even fatal reactions among those allergic to antibiotics, and the farmers’ direct exposure to such medicine that can lead to allergic reactions, Supanai said.
He said that farms would most likely not use antibiotic capsules but a chemical powder format, which can cause it to scatter. Although there was no research to confirm antibiotic contamination from the use in orange orchards, he said the sensible precaution was to stop such use.
The Public Health Ministry should check farmers’ physical conditions as well as samples from soil and water to study for a contamination, while farmers should shift to organic farming guidelines, Supanai said.
Supanai also urged the authority to check on the sale of chemicals (used in making amoxicillin) to farmers as such substances were also considered dangerous medicines. The sale of the drug by non-pharmacists violated the law so the sellers and manufacturers could be held accountable.
Supanai advised those allergic to amoxicillin to avoid consumption while those without allergies should refrain from consuming a large amount and to leave a seven-day gap between consumption.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Indonesia set to ban dog meat trade
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards
Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday
Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
‘Remove dual-language road signs’ – Malaysian sultan
Muslim leader rules measles vaccine ‘not prohibited’ by Islam
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Pattaya4 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
People3 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Phoenix rises to the surface
-
Thailand2 days ago
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
You must be logged in to post a comment Login