Man dies after being swept out to sea in Phuket

A man in Phuket’s Thalang district has died after being swept out to sea when he went fishing near a beach earlier this week. Rescuers found the man’s body between several giant rocks near Banana Beach on Monday (June 6). The man’s girlfriend said he had been fishing on a rock on Sunday as she accompanied him.

When a huge wave swept 47 year old Sakkarin Bulan into the sea, his girfriend grabbed his hand, but the waves pulled him away and he disappeared into the water. Rescue divers arrived to find Sakkarin’s girlfriend crying on the rocks. They began to search for him in the afternoon, and stopped their search in the evening due to strong waves and nightfall.

The next morning, the rescuers took 2 boats and a jet-ski to search the large rock areas near the beach. They then found Sakkarin’s body between several rocks, 300 metres away from where he was last seen. It took the divers over 2 hours to recover the body, and Sakkarin’s girlfriend identified the body as his before the rescuers transferred it to a local hospital.

This news comes after a woman in nearby Patong drowned on May 29 after her pickup truck careered off a treacherous road and plunged into a lake in the Kathu district. Bystanders said the woman, driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup with Phuket plates, failed to control her vehicle on the rain-sodden road and swerved into the pond.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express