Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style | The Thaiger

Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Kata Rocks’ fourth anniversary was yet another celebration of the finer things in life, with guests enjoying a lavish Champagne Brunch Pool Party.
Kata Rocks GM Somjai Tungkoo, said the fully-booked champagne brunch pool party on Saturday, November 24 was the resort’s best anniversary celebration to date.
“It is truly gratifying how much people look forward to our anniversary parties every year as it has become a must attend event on Phuket. We were delighted by the response from guests as we continue to organise events that capture the essence of Kata Rocks.”
Those in attendance included a ‘who’s who’ of Phuket, including local business leaders, VIP’s and loyal patrons of the resort. Kata Rocks’ DJ powered brunches are now legendary for their stylish party atmosphere. \And this year’s fourth anniversary party celebrated Phuket’s luxury lifestyle with a fantastic brunch, cool sounds and a nautical fashion parade performed by Domenico Gardini, an avant-garde fashion house.
Executive Chef Laia Pons and her team once again created inspired food pairings, with multiple fresh food stations serving delicious cuisine that perfectly complemented the free flow of Louis Roederer Champagne and Kata Rocks Gin cocktails.
Lauded as Phuket’s ‘Capital of Cool’, Kata Rocks remains a top setting for exclusive happenings, parties and entertaining events. Kata Rocks celebrates its innovative approach to hospitality with an extensive line-up of much-anticipated ‘see-and-be-seen’ events.
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.
Chiang Rai
Shooting begins on “The Cave, Nang Non” film
Tom Waller, a Thai filmmaker with Irish heritage, begun filming a movie which showcases the international operation to rescue the “Mu Pa” football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave in July.
The film, called “The Cave, Nang Non”, captures the tense efforts to rescue the 13 members of the team, that gripped the world’s attention for weeks.
The youngsters were praised at the time for their bravery throughout their ordeal and rescuers were lauded for their successful life-threatening efforts to reach them.
A former Thai marine Saman Kunan lost his life during the mission.
Waller told foreign media recently:
“We want to tell the story of those brave people who selflessly risked their lives to save the boys and their coach. To do it right we need to be as accurate as possible and that is why we are enlisting the help of the real life heroes like Jim Warny and bringing him to Shannon Airport to retell his story.”
Tom’s Facebook page shows a photo of Thai veteran actor, Nirut Sirijanya, sitting on a chair with the cave in the background. Nirut is believed to play then Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who commanded the successful rescue operations.
Filming is to take place in Ireland and Thailand until the end of December and the film is expected to be released next year.
Waller was a producer of independent feature films, with Butterfly Man (2002), Ghost of Mae Nak (2005), The Elephant King (2006) amongst the titles produced through his production company De Warrenne Pictures.
In 2008, he produced Thomas Clay’s Soi Cowboy (2008) which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard.
In 2006, Waller was hired by Sony BMG Thailand to direct the El Nin-YO! music video for Thai-American pop princess Tata Young. Both the song and MV went straight to No.1 on Channel V and MTV charts.
After producing assignments in Thailand on foreign films Bitter/Sweet (2009), Creation (2009) and the The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure (2010), Waller decided to return to his passion for directing with Sop-mai-ngeap (2011), his Thai language cinematic directorial debut. The film was nominated for five Thailand National Film Association awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
In addition to directing again, he served as a producer on the English language debut of celebrated Thai director Prachya Pinkaew (Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)) with the Hollywood action thriller Elephant White (2011) starring two-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou and Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon.
Most recently, he produced and directed Petchakat (2014), a biopic on Thailand’s last prison executioner, which won the prestigious “Tukkata Tong” or Golden Doll awards for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, given by the Thai Entertainment Reporters Association. He also served as line producer for the action sequel Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), starring Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones, released by Summit Entertainment in 2016.
Nirut Sirijanya, veteran Thai actor, on set for “The Cave, Nang Non”
SOURCE: The Nation
‘BTS’ K-pop group denounced by Jewish human rights organisation
by The Japan News – Asia News Network
The Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a Jewish human rights organisation based in the US, issued a statement denouncing South Korean boy band BTS for wearing hats with a logo similar to a Nazi symbol and flying Nazi-like flags at a concert in the past.
“The result is that young generations in Korea and around the world are more likely to identify bigotry and intolerance as being ‘cool’ and help erase the lessons of history. The management of this group, not only the front performers, should publicly apologise,” the statement said.
Known as Bodan Shonendan in Japan, BTS has been under fire as one of its seven members once wore a T-shirt with an image of the atomic bombing. The group’s participation in a music show on the TV Asahi network on Friday was canceled because of the controversy.
The shirt worn by Park Jimin of BTS in October 2017, that set off the current controversy
The boy band, whose members are all in their 20s, have achieved huge worldwide success with polished dance moves, diverse music, their own production, original songs and honest musical topics that appeal to their young audience. In the past 12 months they’ve broken traffic records on YouTube and amassed numerous awards, including the American Music Awards over the past two years.
Meanwhile AFP reported that the managers of BTS have issued an extensive apology after controversy erupted in the lucrative Japanese market over a T-shirt worn by one of the vocalists showing a nuclear blast.
In a 1,000-word statement released in Korean, English and Japanese, management firm Big Hit Entertainment repeatedly offered its “sincerest apologies”.
It sought to distance the septet from the row, saying it bore responsibility, and went on: “Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons.”
Responding to further accusations the K-pop stars had used Nazi imagery, the company said it opposed all organisations “oriented towards political extremism and totalitarian beliefs including Nazism”.
Known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, BTS have become South Korea’s best-known and most valuable musical exports. A year ago the group also spoke at the UN in New York with their message of self-worth, ‘Loving Yourself’ and ‘equality for all genders and races’.
BTS speaking at the UN in New York as part of the UN program for youth
They sold 380,000 tickets for their current Japanese tour, and their singles sell hundreds of thousands of copies each. The tickets for their Japanese tour sold out in two minutes.
But South Koreans bitterly resent Tokyo’s brutal 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula, which came to an end with Japan’s Second World War defeat after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Historical issues still weigh heavily on the relationship between the neighbours, both of them market democracies and US allies, even while they share widespread business and cultural connections.
Japanese television station TV Asahi last week cancelled a performance by BTS after a photo went viral of band member Jimin wearing the offending shirt.
The garment featured the phrase “PATRIOTISM OUR HISTORY LIBERATION KOREA” repeated multiple times alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating their independence.
As the row escalated, images emerged of a concert last year where BTS wore uniforms and waved flags that critics said recalled Nazi symbols, and a 2014 photoshoot in which band leader RM wore a cap bearing an SS Death’s Head logo.
The SS played a key role in the Nazi mass murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust and a prominent Jewish human rights group accused the band of “mocking the past”.
“It goes without saying that this group owes the people of Japan and the victims of Nazism an apology”, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in Los Angeles.
“Those designing and promoting this group’s career are too comfortable with denigrating the memory of the past,” he added.
In its statement, published on Facebook late Tuesday, Big Hit Entertainment said the performance in question was of a song by veteran South Korean band Seo Taiji, “Classroom Idea”, which “levies social criticism against rigidly standardised education”.
The display was intended to criticise totalitarianism and was “in no way associated with National Socialism”, it added.
But it “had no intention of causing distress or pain” and was contacting atomic bombs victim associations in Japan and Korea and the the Simon Wiesenthal Centre to explain and apologise, it added.
Big Hit said it had failed to provide “necessary and careful support to our artists”, who were “in no way responsible for any of the issues”.
BTS are the leading lights of the K-pop phenomenon and made history earlier this year by becoming the first K-pop band to top the US album charts, twice, a sign of the genre’s growing global appeal.
South Korea’s top court last month ordered a Japanese steel giant to compensate victims of wartime forced labour programmes, and Min suggested Japanese networks were “making an example of BTS because of the anti-Korean sentiment in Japan”.
Event round-up November 2018
by The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole (South East Asia)
The month kicks off with the last Spartan Thailand race of the year, held in Hua Hin on 3 November. Participants can choose between two different courses, the 21km Spartan Beast race with more than 30 obstacles designed to really push people to their limits, and the 5km Spartan Sprint race with more than 20 obstacles. Kids can compete in the Kids race with distances between 0.8km and 3.2km.
The following week, on 9 November, the Run Your City 2018 aims to create public awareness of urban environmental issues and waste management. Organised by Thammasat University and sponsored by Ananda Development, the run will take place in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park and the adjacent tobacco factory and there will also be a fundraiser to support various environmental projects.
The famous Laguna Phuket Triathlon will be held for the 25th time on 18 November. The longest running triathlon in Asia, the event attracts professional triathletes from all over the world, all vying for a spot on the podium and part of the US$20,000 prize money purse. The triathlon is unique in that the 1.8km swim is divided into a 1.3km ocean swim immediately followed by a 0.5km swim in one of Laguna Phuket’s freshwater lagoons. A 50km bike route will then take participants through the picturesque and challenging terrain of northern Phuket before they embark on a 12km run around the grounds of Laguna Phuket.
18 November is also the date of Thailand’s biggest marathon, the BDMS Bangkok Marathon. Held since 1988, the race takes participants past famous Bangkok monuments on four different distances: Marathon (42.195km), Half Marathon (21.1km), Miniature Marathon (10km) and Micro Marathon (5km).
If trail running is more your thing, head to Chonburi on 18 November for the Xterra Nong Yai Trail Run 2018. Covering 50km, 25km and 10km in gruelling terrain, there is something for both beginners and those more experienced.
The sports industry will convene in Bangkok’s CentralWorld for SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards and Conference 2018. Launched in 2015, the two-day event shines the spotlight on the sports industry in Asia, celebrating outstanding contributions in the year past. A conference held under the name “The Business of Sports – Asia’s Sports Industry in the Fast Lane IV” will feature panel discussions from 38 leading sports industry experts, discussing topics such as sports tourism, sports technology and diversity and integrity in sports.
Later in November, usually around 22, people around the country gather by the ocean, lakes and canals to float beautifully decorated rafts called ‘krathongs’ to pay respect to the goddess of water. Held at the end of the rainy season and the main rice harvest, Loy Krathong is a way to thank the higher powers for the abundant supply of rain for the crops as well as apologise for polluting water sources.
Lamphang in northern Thailand celebrates its own version of Lay Krathong in the form of the Long Sapao Chai Wang Lakorn Festival. Celebrated for the same reasons as Loy Krathong, this northern version uses giant floats large enough to carry people as it floats along the Wang river. It’s a unique way of experiencing northern culture and get a chance to participate in local activities.
In keeping with local activities, the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi on 25 November is something not likely to happen elsewhere in the world; more than 3,000 long tailed macque monkeys are treated to a scrumptious buffet of fresh fruit and food curtesy of the city as a show of appreciation for the prosperity the monkeys bring to the city every year. Make sure to secure any valuables and the monkeys are not afraid of humans!
Founded in 2004 by veteran international marketing consultant Paul Poole, PAUL POOLE (SOUTH EAST ASIA) CO., LTD. is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.
We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise.
For more information, visit www.paulpoole.co.th
