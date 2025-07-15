Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife

Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife
A jilted ex with a grudge and a gun was busted trying to drive into Phuket, allegedly on a mission to confront his ex-wife over a bitter money dispute.

Checkpoint police got more than they bargained for on July 13 when they stopped a vehicle at the Tha Chatchai road entry and discovered a loaded 9mm pistol along with 35 rounds of ammunition stashed inside the car.

The man, who had driven more than 800 kilometres from Bangkok, was pulled over as part of a routine inspection by officers from Tha Chatchai Police and the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor). But things quickly escalated when they uncovered the weapon, a 9mm CZ pistol, along with a magazine and full complement of bullets.

The suspect admitted he had no licence for the firearm and was immediately arrested, Phuket News reported.

In a chilling confession to police, he claimed he was heading to confront his ex-wife, saying she had cheated him out of a large sum of money. His plan, he said, was to “shoot her.”

Police, however, remain sceptical of his explanation and are digging deeper into the circumstances surrounding the case. The weapon, ammunition, and vehicle have been seized as evidence, and the man now faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in public without a permit.

The arrest came just two days after Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat paid a surprise visit to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint to commend frontline officers and remind them of their crucial role in maintaining law and order.

“You are the first impression visitors receive,” the governor told officers. “Your professionalism and discipline help shape Phuket’s image as a safe and welcoming destination.”

Looks like their vigilance paid off and may well have stopped a domestic dispute turning into a deadly tragedy.

