Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea

Over the weekend, an Indonesian fisherman who had been drifting in a small boat after his boat engine died, was rescued and brought to Vachira Phuket Hospital. He had been adrift at sea for 9 days before he was rescued by a Phuket fishing boat.

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet says that the fishing crew “Boonlaap 2” told the navy at 6:27 pm that they found a man adrift on a small boat. They located him on Racha Noi island, over 30 kilometers south of Phuket.

An hour later the crew told the navy they were bringing the man to the fishing pier at Koh Siray. They requested medical staff to be there when they arrived.

3 hours later, at 10:30 pm, the man arrived ashore.

Choengchai said the man looked exhausted. Also, that when the fisherman got to the hospital he would be tested for Covid-19.

The navy posted a video of the man. He was able to walk by himself and “even passed a temperature check” that was done at the port.

The man told his saviors that his engine had died. The boat was then pushed further out to sea by the wind until his rescue.

Choengchai says the navy has contacted the Indonesian Consulate in Songkhla, Phuket Immigration to assist the man in getting home.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

