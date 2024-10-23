iCon fraud scam hits 71 in Phuket, losses reach 19.5 million baht

Picture courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

Seventy-one people in Phuket have fallen victim to the iCon fraud scam, with losses amounting to 19.5 million baht (US$580,530), confirmed Phuket Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum.

The number of victims has surged from 48, as announced by Sinlert on October 18. Individuals affected by the scam are still urged to report their cases to the Royal Thai Police complaints centre, which remains open indefinitely for submissions.

In Phuket, victims have three channels to file their complaints:

Meanwhile, the Lawyers Council of Thailand is stepping in to offer legal support to vulnerable groups impacted by The iCon Group, aiming to close legal gaps and ensure justice for those affected.

Rungnapha Putkaew, President of the Phuket branch of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, highlighted the severe impact of the scam.

“The case involving The iCon Group has affected many people, including investors and the general public. Some have been left completely bankrupt and in need of legal help.

“The Lawyers Council of Thailand is also working with its provincial branches to assist these victims, as the case impacts a large number of people and has damaged the economy.

“There is a plan to file a class action civil lawsuit to ensure that the victims, especially those who are poor and have not been treated fairly, receive justice and compensation.”

In Phuket, those affected can reach out to the Phuket branch of the Lawyers Council of Thailand or volunteer lawyers at any of five police stations: Mueang Phuket (Phuket City), Patong, Chalong, Thalang, and Cherng Talay, or the Phuket Provincial Court, reported The Phuket News.

Rungnapha added that the Phuket branch of the Lawyers Council of Thailand is also available to provide legal advice to the public even before any legal case begins.

“If anyone has legal questions, they are encouraged to seek advice at any time. The association is committed to reducing legal barriers and ensuring justice for everyone.”