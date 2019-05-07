Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach | The Thaiger

Environment
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket
Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.
Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.
The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .
Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.
Read more HERE.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”
Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.
Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.
Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.
Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.
The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.
Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Fishing crew release Manta rays after getting snared in their nets
A fishing boat has released two giant Manta rays, tangled in its nets, back to the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga’s Kura Buri. The crew have won wide praise for releasing the snared rays.
Thana Ketsa-ard, owner of the Thanakorn 99 fishing boat, posted a video on Facebook at 12.30am on Tuesday night showing his workers rescuing the two Manta rays just hours’ earlier.
The trawler crew had hauled up the net only to discover the two rays, which grow up to 7 metres in width, were trapped along with their normal catch. The clip shows the crew in the water helping to release the mantas from the net about 7 nautical miles off the Similan Island.
Thana comments in the post that he had ordered his men to free the rays, each of which weighed about 150 kilograms. The largest mantas can reach 1,350 kilograms.
Thana had earlier won praise from Facebook users after he posted a clip of his crew releasing a Leatherback turtle, which weighed about 300 kilograms, back to the sea after it was trapped in the boat’s net.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Baby dugong rescued in Krabi, taken back to its Trang home – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: DMCR
A baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, has been taken back to its home.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is reporting that yesterday the dugong was taken back to its home in Trang.
“The dugong is aged around two to three years old. It is 120 centimetres long. No wounds were found on the dugong. It can swim by itself. We believe that the dugong has got lost from its herd.”
The dugong has been taken to Koh Libong Trang, a popular home for dugongs, which is full of sea grass. The dugong is one of a Thailand protected species.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
“Nong Gee” turns heads at Koh Samui military conscription
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
3 metre python hides in toilet. Bites man’s penis.
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Forest fires very close to a revered shrine in Mae Hong Son
Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit
Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches
Brunei backs down on gay sex death penalty
One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga
Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped
Six gamblers arrested in Thalang
Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014
Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
Trending
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
-
Coronation4 days ago
HM The King pardons thousands of prisoners
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Royal Coronation – Schedule of events
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
-
Environment2 days ago
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
-
Business2 days ago
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
British man who locked himself in Phuket condo to be deported