One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong | The Thaiger

Phuket
One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong
Police are hunting for a Burmese suspect who was involved in the stabbing of a fellow Burmese couple in Chalong. One person is dead and another injured.
Chalong Police were notified of the incident in Soi Klumyang at Chalong on Sunday. The Burmese couple who were stabbed were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Police arrived at the hospital where they identified the woman as 33 year old Khin Cho Set and the man, 43 year old Then Zawoo. They had both sustained injuries from stab wounds. Mr Zawoo was pronounced dead yesterday morning.
Police say that the couple was on their way back home after a nightshift. The Burmese suspect was waiting near their home. He used a knife to stab the couple before speeding away. Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket
Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.
Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.
The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .
Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.
Read more HERE.
Phuket
Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit
Fire has gutted a steamed bun shop in Wichit this afternoon.
Wichit Police were notified of the fire at the steamed bun shop near the Dawroong Intersection in Wichit at 12.35pm.
Fire fighters arrived at the building to find fire and smoke had already engulfed part of the third floor. The shop was not open at the time. Fire fighters took 15 minutes to control the fire.
58 year old Onanong Kaewpang, the shop’s owner, says five people were in the building on the first floor. They escaped from the building when they heard about the fire burning above.
The Phuket Forensic Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Phuket
Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches
PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service / Newshawk Phuket
Phuket lifeguards are warning all swimmer at Phuket’s beaches of strong waves and rip currents.
The head of Patong Lifeguard Service Somprasong Sangchart has warned of strong currents, even at Patong beach. Red flags have been set up along the beach.
Meanwhile red flags have also been set up on other beaches as there are some rip current at many of the west coast beaches today whipped up by the 30 kph westerly winds.
The winds are expected be strong for at least the remainder of this week according to the forecast.
