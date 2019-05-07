Connect with us

Phuket

One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong | The Thaiger

Police are hunting for a Burmese suspect who was involved in the stabbing of a fellow Burmese couple in Chalong. One person is dead and another injured.

Chalong Police were notified of the incident in Soi Klumyang at Chalong on Sunday. The Burmese couple who were stabbed were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Police arrived at the hospital where they identified the woman as 33 year old Khin Cho Set and the man, 43 year old Then Zawoo. They had both sustained injuries from stab wounds. Mr Zawoo was pronounced dead yesterday morning.

Police say that the couple was on their way back home after a nightshift. The Burmese suspect was waiting near their home. He used a knife to stab the couple before speeding away. Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 7, 2019

By

Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket

Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.

Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.

The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .

Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.

Read more HERE.

Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach | News by The Thaiger Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach | News by The Thaiger Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Phuket

Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

19 hours ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | The Thaiger

Fire has gutted a steamed bun shop in Wichit this afternoon.

Wichit Police were notified of the fire at the steamed bun shop near the Dawroong Intersection in Wichit at 12.35pm.

Fire fighters arrived at the building to find fire and smoke had already engulfed part of the third floor. The shop was not open at the time. Fire fighters took 15 minutes to control the fire.

58 year old Onanong Kaewpang, the shop’s owner, says five people were in the building on the first floor. They escaped from the building when they heard about the fire burning above.

The Phuket Forensic Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

20 hours ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service / Newshawk Phuket

Phuket lifeguards are warning all swimmer at Phuket’s beaches of strong waves and rip currents.

The head of Patong Lifeguard Service Somprasong Sangchart has warned of strong currents, even at Patong beach. Red flags have been set up along the beach.

Meanwhile red flags have also been set up on other beaches as there are some rip current at many of the west coast beaches today whipped up by the 30 kph westerly winds.

The winds are expected be strong for at least the remainder of this week according to the forecast.

Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | News by The Thaiger Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | News by The ThaigerPhuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | News by The Thaiger Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 hour ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว15 hours ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว22 hours ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว4 days ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย5 days ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ7 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา1 week ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก | The Thaiger
ภาคเหนือ2 weeks ago

สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ

Trending