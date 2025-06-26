Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

Three injured in head-on horror as Pattaya’s mean streets claim more crash victims

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
75 1 minute read
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A late-night motorcycle crash left three people sprawled across the tarmac in a tangled mess of twisted metal and bloodied limbs after two black Honda PCX scooters collided head-on in Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya.

The smash happened just after midnight, today, June 26, prompting a rapid response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue team.

At the scene, medics found both bikes wrecked, one overturned and badly damaged, while the riders and a female passenger lay injured nearby.

One of the victims, 22 year old Thammarat, suffered scrapes and bruises all over his body. The second rider, 30 year old Natthaphon Dee Lue, had a nasty gash under his chin and similar abrasions. His female pillion was also hurt and found sprawled on the road in pain.

All three were given emergency first aid before being rushed to hospital.

Natthaphon blamed the crash on the younger biker.

“I was riding straight towards the exit of Soi Khao Noi when he suddenly cut across my lane. I couldn’t stop in time.”

Related Articles
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Police are now reviewing CCTV and witness accounts to determine who was at fault, reported Pattaya News.

It’s the latest in a string of serious motorbike incidents plaguing Pattaya’s streets.

Just two weeks ago, a pensioner was left fighting for her life after a Honda PCX ploughed into a van at a railway crossing behind Wat Tham Samakkee Alley.

That crash, which took place around 8pm on June 9, saw 65 year old Wanna Waiwong suffer a horrific leg injury, her right limb nearly severed. She was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

The van driver, 45 year old Chinese national Jinpo Wang, told police she was following another car across the tracks when a motorbike came out of nowhere and slammed into her side.

Locals say the streets of Pattaya are becoming increasingly treacherous, with reckless driving and late-night chaos a deadly combination.

Latest Thailand News
Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued

23 seconds ago
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

9 minutes ago
Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya Pattaya News

Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

21 minutes ago
2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong Phuket News

2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

16 hours ago
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

16 hours ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

16 hours ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

17 hours ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

17 hours ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

17 hours ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

17 hours ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

17 hours ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

17 hours ago
Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict Phuket News

Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

17 hours ago
English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students Crime News

English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

17 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds Thailand News

Thailand’s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds

17 hours ago
Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme Crime News

Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme

17 hours ago
Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life Pattaya News

Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life

18 hours ago
Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one Bangkok News

Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one

18 hours ago
Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos Thailand News

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

18 hours ago
Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht Pattaya News

Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

18 hours ago
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza Bangkok News

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

18 hours ago
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps Events

ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps

18 hours ago
Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists Crime News

Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

18 hours ago
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances Thailand News

Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances

19 hours ago
Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy Thailand News

Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

19 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x