Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

A late-night motorcycle crash left three people sprawled across the tarmac in a tangled mess of twisted metal and bloodied limbs after two black Honda PCX scooters collided head-on in Soi Khao Noi, Pattaya.

The smash happened just after midnight, today, June 26, prompting a rapid response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue team.

At the scene, medics found both bikes wrecked, one overturned and badly damaged, while the riders and a female passenger lay injured nearby.

One of the victims, 22 year old Thammarat, suffered scrapes and bruises all over his body. The second rider, 30 year old Natthaphon Dee Lue, had a nasty gash under his chin and similar abrasions. His female pillion was also hurt and found sprawled on the road in pain.

All three were given emergency first aid before being rushed to hospital.

Natthaphon blamed the crash on the younger biker.

“I was riding straight towards the exit of Soi Khao Noi when he suddenly cut across my lane. I couldn’t stop in time.”

Police are now reviewing CCTV and witness accounts to determine who was at fault, reported Pattaya News.

It’s the latest in a string of serious motorbike incidents plaguing Pattaya’s streets.

Just two weeks ago, a pensioner was left fighting for her life after a Honda PCX ploughed into a van at a railway crossing behind Wat Tham Samakkee Alley.

That crash, which took place around 8pm on June 9, saw 65 year old Wanna Waiwong suffer a horrific leg injury, her right limb nearly severed. She was rushed to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

The van driver, 45 year old Chinese national Jinpo Wang, told police she was following another car across the tracks when a motorbike came out of nowhere and slammed into her side.

Locals say the streets of Pattaya are becoming increasingly treacherous, with reckless driving and late-night chaos a deadly combination.