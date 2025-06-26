Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya

Motorbike driver ‘pulls blade’ after parking row explodes in narrow alley

date 2025-06-26
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A row over a blocked driveway nearly turned bloody in central Pattaya after a Bolt motorbike taxi driver allegedly pulled a knife during a furious bust-up with a resident.

The drama unfolded around 5.42pm on June 22 in Soi Taengmo, just off the bustling Buakhao strip, when 44 year old Thanisorn Polsongkram, known to locals as James, tried to move a motorbike that was blocking his car.

That’s when a Bolt app rider reportedly came flying into the narrow alley with a woman on the back and almost ploughed into him.

“I shouted at him,” said Thanisorn. “But instead of apologising, he swore at me and looked like he was going to pull a knife.”

The rider sped off but the confrontation wasn’t over.

Ten minutes later, the same man returned, this time with a different male passenger. Thanisorn said the driver dismounted, again wielding a blade and seemingly ready for round two.

Fearing for his life, the homeowner grabbed a gardening knife to defend himself.

“My wife stepped in and tried to calm things down,” he said. “Thankfully, the passenger persuaded the driver to leave.”

Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Footage from the scene, posted by Facebook user Nikorn Pakmongkol, shows part of the tense stand-off and has since gone viral, sparking public fears over rogue app drivers and Pattaya’s fraying tempers.

Thanisorn has filed a formal complaint with Pattaya City Police, who are now reviewing CCTV to identify the suspect, Pattaya News reported.

It’s the second ride-hailing incident in a week to cause alarm in the seaside city.

On June 19, a Bolt passenger was assaulted at the intersection of Pattaya South Road and Thanon Sai Sam, near Soi South 18. Video footage of that clash was widely shared, fuelling public outrage and demands for tougher regulation.

As tensions mount, Pattaya locals are urging officials to clamp down on aggressive riders before someone gets seriously hurt.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
