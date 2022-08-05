Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground

A blaze has burned a wooden house in Phuket to the ground yesterday evening, in the island province’s main city district. The house was located near a mangrove forest, and the cost of damages is being estimated at about 50,000 baht.

Photos from the Thai outlet Anarchark News show the spot where the house used to stand now covered in ashes, and a few planks of wood. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters showed up with 3 engines, and found the house engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for them to bring the fire under control, but luckily, no injuries were reported.

The Deputy PM of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organization also visited the site to help support the residents. The Deputy PM, Thiwat Sidokbub, will coordinate with Ratsada Subdistrict Municipality and community leaders to further help them financially recover and stabalise.

Poor areas throughout Thailand are especially vulnerable to fires. Houses in these areas are often built from wood or other materials that burn down easily. In June, a fire broke out at a wooden house in Bangkok, and then spread to other wooden houses around it. About 30 houses were gutted, and locals who lost their homes were housed at a temporary shelter.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | Anarchark News