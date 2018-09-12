Bangkok
BNK 48 pop idol under fire for hosting pro-junta programs
by Kittipong Thavevong of The Nation
A young Thai pop star has become the subject of a heated political debate and the target of attack for hosting a television show publicising the government’s achievements.
Anti-junta activists are calling the show ‘political propaganda’ and called out Cherprang Areekul, ‘captain’ of the popular girl pop band BNK 48 for “serving the dictatorship” and “helping whitewash the junta”.
The popular 22 year old is one of many showbiz celebrities recruited to host “Doen Na Prathet Thai” (Moving Thailand Forward). Yet, Cherprang appears to be the only one targeted by anti-junta activists.
Academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, who is living overseas to avoid the lese-majeste charge, describes Cherprang as a “detergent for dictatorship” and a “greenhorn in democracy”.
Rangsiman Rome, a student activist campaigning for an early election, said in his Facebook post that Cherprang has become a “mouthpiece for the dictatorship” and that this would become a “lifelong stigma” for her.
Cherprang’s supporters, however, hit back, saying she had the right to choose what to do and that these “cyber-bullies” must respect her judgement if they really believe in human rights. Some noted that Cherprang and other BNK 48 members had also joined events hosted by Pheu Thai Party’s senior figure Sudarat Keyura-phan.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he feels sorry for Cherprang as she had done nothing wrong.
“She is just acting like a government spokesperson, free of charge. Is that wrong? What’s wrong with doing good?” he asked.
The premier said he suspected the critics were simply trying to “get a free ride” on Cherprang’s popularity by criticising her.
On Monday, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said student activist Rangsiman should also respect other people’s rights.
At Government House last week, Cherprang and other showbiz celebrities met General Prayut, who honoured them for helping provide public services free of charge. Cherprang’s boss, Jirat Bowornwattana, says that she was participating in the government show for public interest and had no political purposes.
The program is broadcast every evening after the national anthem is played at 6pm. The audience rating was previously low, as the program mainly focuses on the government’s projects. However, the ratings have risen after showbiz celebrities began participating.
A recorded episode of the show, in which Cherprang acts as guest host, will be broadcast this Saturday. This episode focuses on the government’s moves to reduce inequality in education.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’
Thai PBS spoke to a number of the attendees at last Thursday night's Royal Gala Dinner to commemorate and thank international and Thai volunteers who contributed to the amazing rescue of the 13 young football players from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai early July.
Nothing would overwhelm Maj Hodges from the United States more than the sight of the “Mu Pa” boys walking into the reception 'looking great and happy'. He says the reception was like a big family reunion and a great occasion to reconnect with the people who worked side-by-side with him and his team during those most difficult days...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=84&v=wteJxvi3IfA
For Glen McEwan, from the Australian Federal Police, the grand reception reminded him of the role of the Caver/Anaesthesiologist Dr. Richard Harris and other Australian personnel who contributed to the successful rescue operat...
Bangkok
Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards
Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.
Thailand was voted into third spot in the 'Best Country' category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the 'Best Country For People' category.
But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the 'Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel' category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s 'Best Islands'. Phuket doesn't get a mention.
Mr. Yut...
Bangkok
Victims say they’ve lost 40 million baht in a Facebook gold scam
The group, led by 38 year old Atipong Nakrod, has filed the complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division. They're pointing the finger at a Facebook user with the account name of Chalinee Witthaya as the suspect.
Atipong alleged that Chalinee made a post offering to sell gold ornaments at about 2,000 to 3,000 baht less than the market rate for 15 grams of gold.
He said they transferred their money and got their gold ornaments in the post as promised in deals until August 27. Atipong and other buyers said they made bigger orders after August 27 but after they transferred the money, Chalinee closed her Facebook page and disappeared.
He said he lost almost 4 million baht and about 30 others were also conned with one losing 10 million baht. The vict...
