‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket | The Thaiger

Business
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.
Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.
The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.
The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.
The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).
Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.
Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing
Thailand’s private hospital sector has failed to win respite from an order controlling their medical prices, after the Supreme Administrative Court turned down their request.
The court made the decision saying that the order will not cause irreversible damages to the hospitals even though an injunction has not been issued yet.
The Private Hospital Association, together with 42 private hospitals, filed a petition with the court after the Central Committee on Product/Service Prices issued an order in January to cap prices of medicines, medical services and medical supplies at private medical facilities.
The court says the committee has not actually introduced any control measures, so there are no grounds to grant any respite.
The Central Committee on Product/Service Prices decided to put a control on medical prices after many consumers complained of excessively high medical fees. For instance, a patient was charged 30,000 baht for a simple stomach bug. Ongoing examinations show private hospitals sell medicines at big margins.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
SCB report says political instability will dampen economic confidence
The question over stability of the new government continues to dampen economic outlook, despite the recent sittings of Parliament and the formal election of a new prime minister – this according to a new economic outlook report.
The report by the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre says that the new government will face difficulty in balancing the interest of each coalition party who campaigned on a range of policies during the election.
The report also notes the the numbers of the MPs of the Palang Pracharat party ‘coalition’ and the opposition camps are very close, raising the question over the longevity of the new government – just a few disgruntled MPs could ‘walk the floor’ and cause any legislation to fail in the lower house.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) index rose 33.2 points between June 4-6, after it became clearer about the way swing parties like Democrat or Bhumjaithai would vote.
But the report says investors expect ongoing mega projects including rail, port and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will continue because the coalition government will likely consist of legacy members of the past Prayut administration.
The SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre report recommends the government should “select economic-stimulus measures with multiplier effect on the overall economic growth. They should not leave fiscal burden in the future and should not distort the market”.
According to a World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey 2017-2018, the most problematic factors for doing business in Thailand is the government’s instability and coups.
Business
Fishermen say they will protest fishing bans off Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Fishermen in Nakhon Si Thammarat are warning of mass protests against the provincial governor if he doesn’t act and allow them to fish legally in the seas off the provincial coast. The south Thailand fishermen say they’re being harassed by fishery officials.
500 local fishermen gathered yesterday to air their grievances to the newly elected Palang Pracharat MP for the province, Dr. Rong Boonsuaykwan and Preecha Kaewkrachang, the provincial director of the pro-junta party.
They claim they are being harassed on daily basis by fishery officials who accuse them of using illegal fishing gear. They deny the claims.
Instead, they allege that fishery officials are colluding with a local businessman who was granted a concession to farm cockles in the sea, which they say is in their fishing grounds.
The fishermen laid out their three key demands to Dr. Rong and demanded that they are raised with the Nakhon Si Thammarat governor for consideration. They demand that local fishermen allowed to resume fishing as normal, revocation of the cockle farming concession to the businessman and amendment of the fishery law to clearly separate the fishing industry into commercial and small-scale fishing.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
More internal bickering for Democrats over split of cabinet seats
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Motorbike driver seriously injured in truck hit and run in Thalang, Phuket
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing
Thai PM acts on illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodation
Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Asia’s most challenging golf courses
13 gamblers arrested in Patong gambling den raid
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
Trending
-
Opinion21 hours ago
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Malaysia1 hour ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
Expats1 day ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
-
Crime3 days ago
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
-
News4 days ago
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
-
Environment4 days ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Phuket2 days ago
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket