Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

Tragic fall under investigation amid speculation over motive and cause

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 54 year old woman was found dead after falling from a building at a dormitory on Sawai Pracharat Road, Lat Sawai subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province.

The incident occurred around 2am, today, June 19, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Montri Rattanaphan of Khu Khot Police Station received the report.

The police, along with forensic doctors from Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff, arrived at the scene to find the woman lying face down in a pool of blood next to a grey Nissan NV vehicle in the parking area behind the dormitory.

The deceased, wearing a black shirt and denim shorts, appeared to have sustained severe head injuries and broken legs after falling from the fifth floor. A gold necklace was found intact around her neck.

Upon inspection of her room, police confirmed no belongings were missing. Inquiries with the 50 year old security guard revealed that the woman’s 19 year old son returned home to find her missing.

He used a spare key to enter their room, but she was not there. Looking from the balcony, he saw her body on the ground below and immediately notified the security guard, who subsequently called emergency services and the police.

The son recounted that he had tried calling his mother, suspecting she might have gone out for dinner, as she often did. After dining, he washed the dishes and looked down, shocked to see his mother.

He then informed the security guard. His mother was a clothing vendor at a market and had been suffering from depression for six to seven months.

She had previously attempted suicide by ingesting toilet cleaner but was saved in time. The woman had four children, with the youngest living with her at the rented room, while the others, who had families, visited occasionally.

A female relative, who often visited, had left at around 10pm that night. Earlier in the evening, the son had visited his mother at the market stall to collect a key card, informing her he was going to meet friends.

Pol. Lt. Col. Montri and the medical team conducted a preliminary autopsy, documenting evidence before handing over the body to Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff. The body was then transported to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for further examination to confirm the cause of death before the family could proceed with religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

