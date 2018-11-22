Drive Thru Immigration service officially launched | The Thaiger

Phuket
Drive Thru Immigration service officially launched
The Phuket Immigration Office yesterday officially launched a Drive Thru Service to help solve crowding problems in the main offices and the lack of parking spaces.
The acting chief of Immigration, Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn and the Phuket Immigration Office Chief Col Kathathorn Kamthieng led the officially launch ceremony for ‘Immigration Drive Thru Service’ yesterday.
Col Kathathorn says, “The number of foreigners in Phuket continues to grow. We are continueing to improve our services.”
“Now we have launched ‘Immigration Drive Thru Service’ as there are about 300-700 people using our services each day. They are facing parking and waiting-space problems. “
“Users who take the ‘One Stop Service’ can go to a ‘Drive Thru’ which takes less than 3 minutes. We are hoping to decrease the crowding problem by at least 30%.”
People
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.
‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the FlowHouse (SurfHouse Phuket) hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.
We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”
Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.
Phuket
‘Phoenix’ investigation to wrap up within seven days
Officials say it will take up to seven days to understand the full cause of the Phoenix sinking while evidence continues to be collected.
Yesterday the Royal Thai Police Deputy Commander Gen Rungroj Saengkram, acting chief of Immigration, Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn and the Deputy Chinese Consul-General in Songkhla and Director of the China Consulate-General in Phuket Li Chun Foo inspected the Phoenix at Rattanachai Shipyard in eastern Phuket.
Gen Rungroj says, “Evidence has been collected. Cement blocks have been found in the bilge of the boat. Some bags, passports and mobile phones were also found inside the boat.”
“Expert engineers are checking and analyzing evidence to see if the boat structure reached minimum design standards or not. The cement blocks found in the bottom of the vessel may suggest it was not stable. We don’t know if these cement blocks were an important in the factor of the sinking yet. Who will be found responsible for this disaster?”
Maj Gen Surachete says, “Not more than seven days, we will close the case and reveal the cause of the sinking. The successful salvage operation cost 35 million baht.”
“Experts are also checking that the jacuzzi on the boat could have contributed to the unbalancing as well as the converted truck engine which was used in the boat, not a proper marine-grade engine.
The Phoenix was hoisted up on land on Tuesday morning. It now sits on the hardstand at Rattanachai Shipyard in Rassada.
Read more about the hard-standing of the vessel last Tuesday HERE.
Phuket
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Happy Loy Krathong. But this year authorities are saying ‘only floating Krathongs thanks’, and preferably no polystyrene or steel pins.
In Phuket, the Provincial Office says fireworks, fire crackers and sky lanterns are prohibited for people’s safety. They say that these are the same guidelines as every year. (But a few always sneak through the system)
Loi Krathong is a festival celebrated annually throughout Thailand The name could be translated as “to float a basket”, and comes from the tradition of making krathong or buoyant, decorated baskets, which are then floated on a river. Loi Krathong takes place on the evening of the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar so the exact date of the festival changes every year.
Loy Krathong is celebrated at many of the island’s popular waterways and at many of the beaches. Many hotels also host their own celebrations for their tourist customers. Here are a few of the locations you will be able to launch your own Krathong or buy one on site and watch families and couples launching Krathongs.
Popular locations in Phuket include:
• the lake in Saphan Hin Park
• Suan Luang Park (off Naka Market Road)
• Bang Wad Dam, Kathu
• The recreation lake near Ket Ho Temple in Kathu
• Tin Mine Museum Lake on the Kathu back road
• Nai Harn Lake and Nai Harn Beach
• Bang Maruam near the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground in Thalang
• Laguna (the main lake just inside the entrance)
• Just about anywhere along Patong Beach
On the night of the full moon, Thais launch their krathong on a river, canal or a pond, making a wish as they do so. The festival may originate from an ancient ritual paying respect to the water spirits.
We would urge people to consider the environment if you’re making your own Krathong or try and select Krathongs that are made from natural products. Many of the ‘commercial’ Krathongs use poly styrene and pins that end up scattered along our waterways and provide a hazard on the island’s beaches when the Krathongs eventually wash ashore and disintegrate.
