Phuket

Divers invited to join International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 15

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTO: Go Eco Phuket

Go Eco Phuket ‘diving for the environment’ club is inviting volunteer divers for a massive underwater cleanup as well as volunteer to join them to clean Phuket’s beaches. This is the club’s commitment to International Coastal Cleanup Day activities for the island.

Go Eco Phuket is inviting scuba divers from anywhere in the world to join in a major campaign to collect garbage at Koh Kei, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi. What a great way to investigate the water around these islands with other local divers.

Divers who are interested to join the activity can send a message at the Go Eco Phuket Facebook page HERE from now until September 10.

The activities will be on September 15, International Coastal Cleanup Day, from 7am onward. Volunteers will meet up at Chalong Pier.

#ขอบคุณสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดภูเก็ต 15 กันยายนนี้ ใครๆก็มาช่วยทะเล

Posted by จิตอาสา Go-Eco Phuket on Thursday, September 6, 2018

 

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Trending