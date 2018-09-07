Bangkok
‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering
PHOTO: ‘Benz’ surrender to police in 2017 over allegations of money laundering – The Nation
Motorcycle racer Akarakit Benz Worarojcharoendet has been sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering.
Ratchadapisek Criminal Court acquitted him of abetting drug-related offences during this morning’s hearing.
21 year old Akarakit was found guilty of laundering money by leasing a 20 million baht Lamborghini on behalf of Natthapol Nakkham, an alleged accomplice of jailed Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keophimpa.
Akarakit, the husband of actress Napapa Patt Tantrakul, was arrested based on nearly 30 monetary transactions and his own claim of having a lease contract for the Lamborghini.
It remains unclear whether Akarakit purchased the luxury car for his own use because police found that Natthapol also used the vehicle and was present when it was purchased, as well as giving Akarakit the cash to buy it.
Two other defendants in the case, 26 year old Sansern Rasanont and 30 year old Angsuporn Inna were found guilty of laundering Natthapol’s drug money and abetting his drug-related offences and each jailed for 24 years.
Relatives of all three defendants were on hand to hear the verdict this morning (Friday), but Napapa and her young baby were absent.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue
Last night the government hosted a 'thank-you reception' for those who helped in the Tham Luang cave-rescue. Many others will also be getting special recognition for their contribution at government house today.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted the “Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn” honour to 114 foreigners and 74 Thais who were involved in rescuing the 13 soccer players from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in late June and early July.
The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will present the honours at a ceremony at Government House today. Apart from those involved in the cave rescue, 184 civil servants, police and military officers will also be presented with a souvenir pin marking His Majesty’s 66th birthday.
Last night's reception was held at the Dusit Palace Plaza under the “United as One” theme. 7,000 people attended the celebration.
The footballers and th...
Bangkok
Mu Pa boys hope to lead Thailand to World Cup finals
The boys, aged between 11 and 16 (Ekkapon is 25), also expressed their gratitude to His Majesty the King and everybody else who contributed to their rescue. They were speaking at a Culture Ministry-hosted press conference in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall yesterday (Thursday).
The boys admitted that though they were recognised more frequently - Doungphetch Phromthep already has 300,000 Instagram followers – their lives remained pretty much the same as before they entered the cave on June 25. They say they were now working on gaining physical strength by running, going on bicycle rides, and playing football of course.
They also recounted their nine days as novices in a local temple, saying meditation and Dharma lessons have helped them stay calm, confident and in touch with real...
Bangkok
Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting
The professor at a leading university was alleged to only give good grades to attractive women if they slept with him.
The student, only known as 'Neung', had noticed that attractive girls in her classes were failing, no matter how talented they were. That was until they visited the professor to discuss how they might become "A" students.
The plucky 26 year old, accompanied by a female professor in on the sting, and police officers waited at a hotel room nearby where Neung had arranged to meet the professor.
Neung was asked to undress but she asked the professor to do it for her. According to the Sanook report, she stalled and stalled as only one button was undone and she wore a towel. When he went to use the toilet, Neung secretly unlocked the door to enab...
