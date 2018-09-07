Thaiger Radio News – Friday





Police say they will check ifthe suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.



In the first case, police on August 28 arrested 48 year old Wang Yijun and a 50 year old woman Li Guixia at the Sa Kaew border.



The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a 2 billion baht direct-sale investment scheme early this year, according to police.



In the second case, police arrested a 26 year old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale ...

Special report by Khanathit SrihirundajFive Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about 17.15 billion baht) from fellow Chinese victims and had fled to Thailand, have been arrested.