Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US
"The room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved."
Kornkamol Leenawarat left from Thailand back to Seattle, Washington on August 21. Just two weeks later she has been found dead in her apartment along with the body of her roommate Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.
The only daughter and youngest child in her family, Kornkamol returned home early last month to celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 with her father and older brothers; her mother had already passed away.
Seattle police are investigating the murders of both Washington University post-graduate students.
Reports of the killings detailed how the victims’ bodies were riddled with knife wounds, causing alarm in Seattle that such a vicious act could occur in the quiet residential area close to the university and in a city regarded as one of the safest in the United...
Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht
Special report by Khanathit Srihirundaj
Five Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about 17.15 billion baht) from fellow Chinese victims and had fled to Thailand, have been arrested.
Police say they will check ifthe suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.
In the first case, police on August 28 arrested 48 year old Wang Yijun and a 50 year old woman Li Guixia at the Sa Kaew border.
The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a 2 billion baht direct-sale investment scheme early this year, according to police.
In the second case, police arrested a 26 year old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale ...
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere
[audio m4a="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast.m4a"][/audio]
