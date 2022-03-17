Club Med Phuket reopens after over 2 years

After closing its doors for over two years since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Club Med Phuket is now back in business. The resort reopened yesterday following efforts to clean up the area and bring back tourists. The island province’s Vice Governor Pichet, who attended the reopening, said the reopening should help Phuket’s disheveled tourism economy.

“Club Med is known around the world. This will also indirectly urge Thai Airways to begin daily flights from Bangkok”.

The VP added that even though Covid-19 has hurt tourism, environmental and natural attractions have recovered. Club Med Phuket is located on Kata beach, one of Phuket’s areas most devastated by Covid-19. Shops have gone unkept due to an almost complete lack of tourists. Officials finally announced an upcoming seafood festival on the beach earlier this month, which they said will last from March 19-20. Like the Club Med reopening, the festival also aimed to bring back tourists to the beach.

Phuket’s economy has been ripped apart by Covid-19. The island province relies heavily on tourism for income, and the number of tourists plummeted from 14,800 a day on average in 2019 to 500 a day on average in 2021. At one point, the average monthly income in Phuket fell to 1,961 baht per month.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | The Phuket News