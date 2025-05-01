Mother and son killed in Chon Buri truck collision

A tragic accident on the 344 road in Chon Buri’s Nong Yai district resulted in the deaths of a 27 year old mother, Ploywarin Noenklang, and her six year old son, Thanawat Saothong. CCTV footage captured the moment when a six-wheeled truck lost control and crashed into a parked trailer truck at 4am today, May 1.

Police from Nong Yai station and rescue personnel from Sila Thammasamakom Association responded to the accident scene. They discovered a severely damaged six-wheeled truck with registration number 51-1694 Bangkok.

Inside were four injured people, including two adults and two children. One child was unconscious, without a pulse, and an adult woman was also unresponsive. The remaining two people had injuries but were conscious.

Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to pry open the doors and attempted CPR on the unconscious victims while waiting for an ambulance from Nong Yai Hospital. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Ploywarin Noenklang and her son Thanawat were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another child were transported to the hospital for treatment.

At the accident site, police found a trailer truck with registration number 70-1658 from Uthai Thani parked in a roadside rest area. Initial investigations suggest that the six-wheeled truck, travelling from Klaeng district, may have veered off course due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel, resulting in the collision.

Police plan to question the driver once their condition improves to understand the circumstances better and proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

