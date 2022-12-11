Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina

Connect with us

PHOTO: A boat fire broke out this morning in Phuket. (via Thairath)

Earlier this morning, a tour boat moored at a pier in Phuket caught fire causing damages but no injuries or deaths. The incident took place at about 7.30am in the Muang district. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew reported that no one was on board the ship at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries or fatalities, but the boat did sustain damages.

People at the scene reported that they initially saw flames on the right side of the boat. Shortly after they heard an explosion and the boat was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, firefighters managed to get the blaze under control before the flames reached the engine compartment. Still, sections of the boat were substantially damaged by the fire.

The boat, the Sea Angel Beyond, belongs to a tour operation called Sea Angel Cruise Company. It had been docked in tambon Ratsada at the boat pier on Ko Siray when the flames broke out aboard. The tour vessel had been out of service at the time and docked while it underwent maintenance procedures.

The boat that caught fire is 49.5 metres long and 9 metres wide. It can hold up to 490 passengers and a crew of 29 members. It is powered by three diesel engines. Has been operating as a tour boat, taking passengers around between Phuket and Ranong since it was initially registered locally in November of 2016.

So far there is no official explanation of how the fire broke out, but Bangkok Post reports that police and officials are investigating to determine the source cause of the boat fire.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

