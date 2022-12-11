Connect with us

Crime

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick

Published

 on 

Yet another Thai man killed a “friend” “by accident” over a “misunderstanding,” this time involving alcohol, for a change.

A Buriram man who did not like being asked to pay for his booze has admitted hitting a drinking buddy over the head with a nailed stick but says he did not expect the blow to kill him.

Nang Rong police arrested Sitthichart “Bank” Prapa, 27 years old, after he struck 55 year old Prakob Chanakul with a piece of wood, killing him.

Bank, who was new to the village, heard cheering on December 4 and wandered over to the house for a look. He found a group of about 10 drunk people watching a Muay Thai match on TV. The drinkers, who meet there regularly, were passing around a shot glass of fiery white liquor, lao khao.

Bank joined the drinking circle and took his turn swigging from the glass. Somehow, Bank assumed the drink was free and said he only found out later that each drinker paid 20 baht whenever they need a new bottle. It’s hard to believe since this style of drinking goes on all over Thailand, all the time.

When the TV fight ended, the group moved outside and continued drinking. Three bottles down, they were starting to feel the effects. The regulars started a collection to buy another bottle and among them was the victim’s elder brother, 58 year old Somkiart Chanakul.

Bank said Somkiart handed him 40 baht (US$1.10) and told him to go and buy a bottle, which costs 115 baht. Perhaps taking advantage of his newcomer status, Bank claimed they expected him to pay the other 75 baht himself.

“That’s all the booze we need…I think you can buy it,” Somkiart declared.

Bank said he had drunk just one shot, objected to paying so much, and the two sides started to argue. Bank then strode over to Somkiart and hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

An enraged Somkiart and his younger brother Prakob attacked Bank with sticks. Bank grabbed another piece of wood and hit Prakob, injuring him sufficiently to require a trip to the local hospital. He was later transferred to a bigger hospital but died the next day.

Bank fled but was arrested the next day. He said he did not intend to kill Prakob and was shocked to hear of his death.

As police arrested him, his mother embraced him in tears, saying she didn’t think a Thai man would kill a friend by accident over such a small amount of money. What a senseless waste.

The drinkers gather to watch Muay Thai every week, but this was Bank’s first time. One regular observed…

“I can’t see why he had to get so bothered. Everyone contributes, but this guy would not put out a single baht.”

The victim’s wife, 55 year old Chaluay Chanakul has been unable to walk for 10 years since she was struck by lightning. She said Prakob looked after her well.

“He drinks regularly but he never argued with anyone,” she said.

Police have charged Bank with assault leading to fatal injury.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime13 mins ago

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Phuket59 mins ago

Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina
Thailand2 hours ago

Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Politics3 hours ago

Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
Visa5 hours ago

South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Expats5 hours ago

Cambodian assault victim – ex-wife of Australian boss denies involvement
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport5 hours ago

Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Media6 hours ago

License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Thailand7 hours ago

Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Media7 hours ago

Coconut farmers fight back with monkey-free certificates
Crime23 hours ago

Fearless Facebook page sells counterfeit banknotes
Weather23 hours ago

Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
Cannabis News24 hours ago

Pattaya Walking Street cannabis sellers need, but cannot get, licenses
Politics1 day ago

Suthep graft case dismissed by Supreme court
Tourism1 day ago

An Azur Air flight circles Phuket for hours, then aborts
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending