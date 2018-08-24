Bangkok
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
As an election firms up, somewhere between February 24 and May in 2019, the PM is under pressure to losses the strings – allowing political parties to carry out political activities, banned since the coup took place in May 2014.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to invoke his executive power under Article 44 of the interim Constitution to ease political restrictions, Deputy PM Wassanu Krea-ngam said yesterday (Thursday).
He says that political activities that would be permitted include holding of general meetings of political parties to recruit new memberships; expressing opinions on election constituencies; holding primary elections to select poll candidates; forming selection panels to choose candidates and coordinating with party members.
Thai PBS reports that the deputy PM said he didn’t foresee any issue with the PM’s exercising his power using Article 44. He noted that the executive order issued by the NCPO, banning political activities, is equivalent to law.
“Therefore, a law should be issued under Article 44 to amend the order,” he said
However, he admitted he had no idea when General Prayut would exercise his power under Article 44.
He said the Constitution is not specific as to how the primary elections will be conducted. It merely states that opinions must be heard from party members.
SOURCES: Thai PBS
Bangkok
2,000 fake goods seized, 8 arrested in Chinatown raid
Police have searched Bangkok’s Sampheng (Chinatown) area and arrested six Thais and two foreigners for selling goods in violation of international IP laws. They seized over 2,000 counterfeit products last night (Wednesday).
Pol Maj-General Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am in front of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road to announce the latest raid in the capital’s popular market area.
Surachete says police searched 10 spots in Sampheng, made the arrests and seized products including mobile speakers, handbags and hats.
He estimates damages caused by the fakes is over 5 million baht.
Representatives of Balenciaga and Gucci brands were present at the raids. Surachet said a knock-off of a Balenciaga bag was selling at Sampheng for 75 baht, whereas a genuine bag normally sells for 5,000 baht.
Surachete says the operation was an example of the cooperation between Thailand and the US to crack down on violations of brands’ intellectual property.
The crackdown occurred after the vendors openly advertised their fake goods on social networks.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Mu Pa Mission Impossible – The interactive exhibition
You lived through the weeks hanging on every moment of the international rescue mission to get the 13 Mu Pa football team members out of the Tham Luang caves. Now you can visit the interactive exhibition.
“Tham Luang Incredible Mission: the Global Agenda”, has opened at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.
Hosted by the Culture Ministry, the mall’s Lifestyle Hall has been converted into Tham Luang, where the 12 boys and their coach were trapped for 19 days. Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam presided over the opening of the exhibition, which runs until September 9.
“By learning from the exhibition, we will adapt these lessons from the globally united mission for solving other crises which might occur in the future,” said Wissanu.
He added that the Culture Ministry’s National Archive would document the facts and lessons, which were shared by the dozens of rescuers from various fields. Many of what has been learned is also on show at the exhibition.
The boys’ experiences in the 18 day rescue operation were shared at the opening by Phayao Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was the rescue operations chief, Naval Special Warfare Command chief Apakorn Yukongkaew and Dr Pak Loharnchun.
Wissanu said HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ordered the government to host an event to demonstrate its gratitude to the local rescue teams for the success of their tough mission, and also to those who took part from across the world.
“About 8,000 rescuers are invited to join the event on September 8 at the Royal Plaza,” said Wissanu.
The show at Siam Paragon is divided into seven zones covering many aspects of the mission that involved thousand of rescuers and volunteers of different nationalities and from throughout the kingdom.
The actual rescue equipment used in the operation is on display, along with photography and examples of the media coverage. A bronze sculpture of Navy Seal Saman Kunan, who died during a diving operation inside the cave, is on display.
A print of a huge painting , by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, and a work by the sculptor Sarawut Khummoonchai, and their teams is also on show. Published by the National Archives, the ministry also launched a Thai-language book about the global rescue mission at the kick-off event.
After closing in Bangkok, the show goes on tour.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors
PHOTO: The Nation
The family of a cadet who died in suspicious circumstances is urging the Medical Council to investigate the doctors that performed the cadet’s autopsy from last year at the military-owned hospital.
18 year old cadet Phakhapong “Meay” Tanyakan died in October 2017, reportedly after being disciplined by his seniors at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).
Read The Thaiger’s report about the original autopsy report HERE.
Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital identified acute cardiac arrest as the cause of Phakhapong’s death.
“We do not trust doctors there,” Phakhapong’s elder sister Supicha Tanyakan said today (Wednesday).
An official at the Medical Council said the investigation would likely take about six or seven months. Phakhapong’s family has been seeking justice for his death since last year.
STORY: The Nation
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Chaiyaphum police suspended over local sex-bribery scandal
Cargo boat from Phuket hits rocks off Koh Phi Phi
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday
Four religions join in prayer ceremony for Phoenix boat victims
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
Phuket garage owner arrested with drugs and firearms
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National3 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National3 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Samui22 hours ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket6 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National6 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket6 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Entertainment4 days ago
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
You must be logged in to post a comment Login