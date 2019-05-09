Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | The Thaiger

A new Biometrics System is currently being installed and tested at the Phuket International Airport before going live this July.

The biometrics system, a machine for personal facial identification and finger prints is being installed and tested at the Phuket international Airport today. The system is being installed at 16 airports around Thailand and is about 70% completed.

Deputy police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen says, “The system will be ready to use from July 1 this year where there will be more than 2,000 machine installed at Immigration checkpoints around Thailand.”

“This system can identify people personally and helps detect a fake passport. Thailand is the fifth country in Asia that has installed this biometrics ID system.”





