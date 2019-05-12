Hat Yai’s annual balloon festival bursts into the skies above Songkhla | The Thaiger

The International Balloon Festival at Hat Yai 2019 is on again this weekend as Songkhla’s provincial capital bursts into colour with larger-than-life characters.

It started on May 10 at the Jiranakorn Stadium in Hat Yai and is sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The three-day festival of inflatable fun features 15 spectacular hot air balloons from Thailand and abroad, including the Netherlands, UK, USA, Brazil, Japan and Vietnam.

In the daily program, there are morning activities starting at 6am and evening activities from 5-10pm.

The morning activities include balloon flights, balloon tethering and walk-in balloon opportunities to get up close with the balloons and their pilots. The evening activities include the dazzling Balloon Night Glow performance with light and sound effects and international balloon display, as well as the balloon tethering and walk-in balloon attractions.

As always, this year’s edition of the International Balloon Festival @ Hat Yai has delivered more than just big, colourful balloons. There’s music, local food, stall and plenty of on-ground rides.

And the TAT are inviting people heading to Hat Yai for the first time to check out the Hat Yai floating market, Magic Eye 3D Museum, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Natural History Museum and Phra Maha Chedi Tripob Trimongkol.

More information HERE.





