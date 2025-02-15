Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans

Phuket is on the radar for deeper ties with Azerbaijan. Governor Sophon Suwannarat rolled out the red carpet on Thursday, February 13, for Ambassador Elchin Rakub Ogul Bashirov of Azerbaijan at the Phuket Provincial Hall, where the two discussed ramping up diplomatic and tourism cooperation.

With Phuket’s tourism boom in full swing: 13.1 million visitors raking in over 497 billion baht already last year—the province is eager to welcome more Azerbaijani tourists. Despite only 14 long-term Azerbaijani residents, a promising 450 tourists arrived in January, a number expected to grow.

Ambassador Bashirov, expressing gratitude for Phuket’s hospitality, highlighted Azerbaijan’s interest in strengthening tourism links, particularly through direct flights from Baku to Bangkok or Phuket.

“Thailand is renowned for its hospitality and cultural heritage. Azerbaijan wants to learn from Phuket’s success in building a world-class tourist destination.”

Discussions also touched on a potential sister-city partnership, where an Azerbaijani city with similar cultural and tourism aspirations could team up with Phuket.

“Azerbaijan wants to explore sustainable tourism strategies from Phuket.”

But it’s not all smooth sailing. With the influx of international visitors, Phuket is grappling with rising traffic congestion, legal violations, and cultural misunderstandings. Governor Sophon noted that the province holds bi-monthly meetings with consulates from 29 countries to foster better cooperation and awareness among foreign tourists.

Phuket officials are also pushing infrastructure proposals to Bangkok, ensuring the island remains a high-end travel hotspot. As discussions progress, both sides are keen to boost tourism, economic ties, and cultural exchanges, making Phuket a key destination for Azerbaijani travelers in the future, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a chaotic street brawl involving foreign tourists outside Café del Mar in Kamala has ignited a social media frenzy, fuelling debates over Phuket’s tourism scene.

The 1-minute, 37-second clip, shared by โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต yesterday, February 14, shows intoxicated tourists throwing punches as shocked bystanders watched. The fight erupted outside the popular venue before spilling onto the street, turning into an all-out brawl.